Deion Sanders Freaks Out After Seeing Rat In His Office: Watch

Deion Sanders may be preparing to face the Ducks this week, but it appears that his real opponents are rats. Sanders took to social media to complain about spotting a rodent in his office in Boulder. “Something looking at me like, ‘What’s up?’ and I looked down and made eye contact…and it’s over. I’m early, really early. I come here early, but I need to wait for everybody to get in because they’re gonna have somebody come in and take these shoes and take everything out of this office because I made eye contact with a mouse. We called it a rat, but it wasn’t big enough to be a rat, but it was a mouse. I’m scared. I can’t do this. I can’t live like this. I’m in Boulder, Colorado. I cannot live like this. So help is going to be on the way today. One of us has got to go," Sanders said in a video on social media.

Pac-12 begins this week for the Buffs with a trip to #10 Oregon. The Ducks are projected to finish fourth in the conference and even received a first-place vote in preseason media voting. However, Colorado will be Oregon's first real test of the season as well after wins over Portland State, Texas Tech, and Hawai'i. After Oregon is a matchup against #5 USC, led by Heisman favorite Caleb Williams. Beyond that, the Buffs have four other (currently) ranked matchups in #22 UCLA, #14 Oregon State, #21 Washington State, and #11 Utah.

Sanders Invites DaBaby To Colorado

However, the Buffs should do everything they can to pick Deion over the rat after he landed a big-name recruit this week. Sanders has been exchanging social media pleasantries with DaBaby in recent days. It all began when DaBaby hit up Coach Prime while attending the Panthers' loss to the Saints with his kids. “PRIME WE NEED YOU IN CAROLINA AFTER YOU BRING THAT CHAMPIONSHIP TO COLORADO. Hit my line coach, let’s talk. @deionsanders.” Deion responded some time later, inviting the rapper up to Boulder. “Lolololol. I’m good here. I need u here my brother. And bring the babies. Prime loves the kids.”

However, after video emerged of DaBaby showing of his skills, Sanders hit DaBaby once again. “Quick feet good release and u stacked the DB,” Sanders commented on the post. “We know you’re a Dogg so You got a offer to play At COLORADO. Let’s go Baby.”

