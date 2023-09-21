Lil Wayne Praises Deion Sanders For His Impact On College Football

Lil Wayne gushed about his respect for Deion Sanders during a recent interview with Billboard. “I never doubt Unc. I would never doubt him. I think if you were to ask me that question before the season or even before that day I walked in there, I think I probably would have said the same thing. I would have said I could see them at 3-0. I spoke to him that night and his confidence was through the roof, past the stars and the moon.”

Furthermore, Wayne said that Sanders isn't trying to build Black or hip-hop culture in Colorado, he's merely working with the vibes around him. "Honestly, with Unc, this ain’t even him trying to bring hip-hop to it, it’s him just going off the vibes and the moods of the kids that he’s coaching. If they love Taylor Swift, he’ll try his hardest to get her up in there. [Laughs.] Trust me, he’s just going off the vibes. Like I said, they’ll run through walls for him because they understand that he’ll do whatever for them, as well. He’s only going to do it for the better of them."

Read More: Lil Wayne gets a custom Colorado jersey

Nick Saban Sings Sanders' Praises

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes points to the sky as players warm up before a game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

However, Tunechi isn't the only person hyping up Sanders right now. Alabama's Nick Saban also spoke on Sanders during his weekly media availability. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders. First, he's a great person and he's done a great job of marketing the program to create a lot of national interest. But I see their team playing well on the field. They play with discipline, they do a good job of executing, they've been able to score points, playing decent on defense. So all those things, to me, are indicators that he's a really good coach," Saban told reporters on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Saban noted that this was an opinion he had held prior to Sanders' arrival in Colorado. "He's always been successful whether it was Jackson State, high school or now in Colorado. His teams have always been well coached." Sanders began his coaching journey at his Prime Prep Academy in Texas in 2012. He also coached at Triple A Academy and Trinity Christian Community College before landing the Jackson State job in 2020. He went 27-6 with the SWAC powerhouse.

Read More: Lil Wayne goes pep talk to Colorado

[via]