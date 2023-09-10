Lil Wayne Hypes Deion Sanders’ Colorado After Nebraska Win

Lil Wayne is the latest public figure to give his flowers to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. The Young Money CEO spoke to the team via Zoom after their win over Nebraska on September 9. “I remember when I was younger. And I was a part of a group called the Hot Boys. That group consisted of Juvenile, B.G., Turk, and the likes of people like Birdman and Mannie Fresh. And I remember we were in the studio — every night. I would just be coming home from school, like 12 years old. So I would just get dropped off at the office and stuff.”

He continued. “Everybody was talking about what they wanted to do, what was going on with their days. I couldn’t talk about my 12-year-old stuff. So, what I had to do was impress them. They were my idols. They were everything I thought I should be. So I had to impress them in the booth. It wasn’t about the conversations we were having. It was about the booth.”

ESPN Headed To Colorado

As well as a chat with Lil Wayne, the Buffs have gotten another honor following their win over the Huskers. For the first time since 1996, ESPN College GameDay is headed to Colorado. The Week 3 location was announced a little over an hour after #22 Colorado took down Nebraska 36-14. "Colorado get ready, WE'RE COMIN'! For the first time since 1996, we're headed to Boulder as Coach Prime and 2-0 @CUBuffsFootball host the Rocky Mountain Showdown with rival Colorado State!" the show wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The last time College GameDay was in Boulder, the #5 Buffaloes were hosting the #11 Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines came out on top 20-13.

Colorado will enter the matchup ranked #18 in the nation following the 36-14 win over Nebraska, per the latest AP Poll. That's Colorado's highest ranking since Week 11 of the 2016 season when they were ranked at #16. However, the Rocky Mountain Showdown returns for the first time since 2019. Once an annual affair, the two sides have not played each other since the pandemic. Colorado has won the last five matchups against Colorado State. Despite this, Deion might want to watch out for a scary historical precedent. The last six times a team has entered the Rocky Mountain Showdown ranked in the AP Poll, they've lost. Deion better watch out for the upset.

