Lil Wayne Performs “Mrs. Officer” At Kamala Harris Hip-Hop 50 Event

Did Lil Wayne just shade the Vice President? While performing at Kamala Harris's Hip-Hop 50 celebration, Wayne dropped a performance of "Mrs. Officer". Peaking at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2008, it's a beloved piece of Wayne's catalog. However, is there a deeper meaning to this performance? Obviously, the song is about Wayne getting it on with a female police officer and references N.W.A.'s "Fuck Tha Police". But before she was a senator and later VP, Harris had a relationship with law enforcement. She served as both San Francisco DA and California AG. Furthermore, she was widely criticized for her vocal pro-cop stance.

“Hip hop is the ultimate American art form,” Harris said at the event. “Born at a back to school party in the Bronx, raised on the streets of Philadelphia, Chicago, Oakland and Atlanta, hip hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people.To be clear, hip hop culture is America’s culture. It is music and melody and rhyme. Hip hop is also an ethos of strength and self-determination; of ambition and aspiration; of pride, power and purpose. Hip hop is a declaration of identity. It says I love who I am. I represent where I come from, and I know where I’m going.”

Trump Attends A Very Different Cultural Event

While Kamala Harris was living it up with Hip Hop royalty, former President Donald Trump was attending almost the polar opposite of a Hip Hop 50 event. Trump was in Ames, Iowa for the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State. Before the game began, Trump visited Iowa State's chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho, an agricultural fraternity. He went on to attend the football game, supporting the hometown Cyclones. Unfortunately for Trump, the Hawkeyes would come away with a 20-13 win.

As Wayne, he's been recently revealed to be adamantly humble about his place in the hip hop pantheon. “We’ve argued over the years. He say JAY-Z the G.O.A.T., I say he the G.O.A.T. My lil’ bro the greatest rapper of all time. He know how I feel about that," Juvenile claimed of Wayne.

