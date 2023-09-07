Lil Wayne & Ice Spice Honored By BMI With Groundbreaking Awards

Lil Wayne & Ice Spice were among the two biggest winners at Broadcast Music, Inc.'s (BMI's) 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Miami last night (September 6). Moreover, the Young Money spitter received the Icon Award, adding to his four-time honors of being their Songwriter of the Year. With now 53 awards from the prestigious ceremony across his career, he joins other BMI Icons like Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, and more legends. In fact, NLE Choppa, Big Freedia, Bobby V, and Trombone Shorty tributed the New Orleans MC during the show. This adds to Weezy's acclaimed and prolific awards record, which also includes five Grammys- including Best Rap Album in 2009 for Tha Carter III.

Meanwhile, BMI graced Ice Spice with its first-ever Impact Award at their ceremony, and it's no surprise that the Bronx hitmaker is the first to receive this honor. After all, her meteoric rise is hard to replicate and even harder to see at the same level for any artist before here. All this contributed to meaningful, compelling, and well-deserved reflections of (and tributes to) hip-hop on its 50th anniversary year.

Lil Wayne Receives Icon Award

Other winners from the BMIs include Tay Keith and Lil Yachty, who won the Producer of the Year award. Songwriter of the Year was a tie as well, as it went to not only Chris Brown, but also Doja Cat and Tems. On the other hand, Lizzo won Song of the Year for "About Damn Time." Overall, it was quite the engaging show with a lot of interesting awards, although that's nothing new for Ice Spice and Tunechi.

Of course, they each won prestigious honors at the Billboard 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event. While the 40-year-old received an induction into their Hip-Hop Hall of Fame alongside Nas, the "Barbie World" sensation won her first solo award as the organization's Rookie of the Year. "Ahh, this is cr*zy!" she briefly remarked while thanking those who got her to this point on stage. "This is like my first award ever in life, so I’m super proud." For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice and Lil Wayne, come back to HNHH.

