Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice Reach New Billboard Milestone

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have become quite the duo as of late. The pair have again reached another Billboard milestone for their latest collaboration, “Barbie World.” The two rappers have earned the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. Per Luminate, the song leaped to the top after a 31% increase in weekly radio plays. The track would be the most played on US-monitored rhythmic radio stations during the week of August 17th.

The Aqua-inspired remix has broken the record for the largest leap to the No. 1 spot on Rhythmic Airplay since the list began in 1992. Ice Spice achieved her third Rhythmic Airplay No. 1 with “Barbie World” in 2023. In May, she collaborated with PinkPantheress on “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” and released “Princess Diana” earlier this month. This could be Nicki Minaj’s 11th rhythmic No. 1 hit.

The Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Combination Works Well

.@NICKIMINAJ, @icespicee_ and AQUA's "Barbie World" breaks the record for biggest climb to #1 in Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart history (+6; 7-1). pic.twitter.com/VOsUijHpC2 — chart data (@chartdata) August 23, 2023

Prior to “Barbie World” being released, the pair’s “Princess Diana” collaboration was on everyone’s mind. The accompanying visual was also widely praised, resulting in its peak at No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100. While not straying away too much from the song’s original vibe, Minaj helped add some much-needed grit to the track. With Nicki hailing from Jamaica, Queens, and Ice Spice from the Bronx, the song also works as a tribute to their beloved New York City.

In other related news, Nicki Minaj recently had to set Akbar V straight about posting her feet on social media. “Besides that Luh muthafka by that pinky my toes are actually cute [laughing emoji] guess where I’m at?” Akbar V captioned a recent Instagram post showing off her toes. Nicki shared her reaction in the comments section. “Akbar babe on FoeNemGrave. You got one mo. ONE MO MOFO TIME to post them stubby toes on my timeline ma’am. ONE MO AKI!!!! ONE!!!!!! blokk button gon get hit so fast bih,” Nicki wrote with several laughing emojis. The interaction happened after Akbar V released a song to honor Nicki earlier this month. Users online teased her for being an ardent fan of the legendary rapper.

