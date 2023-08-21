Nicki Minaj Threatens To Block Akbar V For Posting Toes On IG

Nicki Minaj trolled Akbar V on Instagram, Sunday, after she posted a picture of her feet on the platform. Nicki joked that she’s going to block her if she sees her toes one more time.

“Besides that Luh muthafka by that pinky my toes are actually cute [laughing emoji] guess where I’m at?” Akbar V captioned the post. Nicki shared her reaction in the comments section. “Akbar babe on FoeNemGrave. You got one mo. ONE MO MOFO TIME to post them stubby toes on my timeline ma’am. ONE MO AKI!!!! ONE!!!!!! blokk button gon get hit so fast bih,” Nicki wrote with several laughing emojis. Nicki wasn’t the only one to express a negative reaction. Plenty of fans joined in as well.

Nicki Minaj Attends The Premiere Of “Barbie”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The interaction comes after Akbar V released a song in honor of Nicki, earlier this month. After sharing “A Letter To My Idol,” users online teased her for her ardent fandom of the legendary rapper. She fired back on Twitter on August 15. “The fact that folks think she gotta like my post or comment is cr*zy,” Akbar V wrote at the time. “I’m a fan of hers. i want to follow in her steps in music period. I love her, I’m inspired don’t care who says it’s d riding. I don’t care, I rap. I’m a rapper. I looked up to her and still do every rap bch have.”

Akbar V Posts Her Toes On IG

She added: “They just don’t like to admit ur cause they so obsessed with the ‘Nicki hate train.’ Nicki never told me to do nun just like when i was in the streets my friends never told me to dislike people if they didn’t like them … me Akbar V is loyal and always will be ….”

