Akbar V Promotes Upcoming Single Seemingly Dedicated To Nicki Minaj

Rapper and “Love & Hip Hop” star Akbar V is a big Nicki Minaj fan just like the rest of us, and she wants to honor that fandom on wax. Moreover, she recently took to Twitter to announce a new single coming out on August 18 titled “A Letter To My Idol.” If you’re wondering what that has to do with the Queen, it’s because her face is on the cover art with a crown placed above her head. Of course, this made a lot of people clown her overt support online, whether because they think it’s to grab attention or just because they find it cringe. Whatever the case, it’ll still be curious to check out what kind of angle she takes considering other links between them.

Furthermore, the two share a common (well, kind of) enemy in Cardi B, although Nicki Minaj and Cardi is more like a Cold War. After all, it’s mostly their fanbases and most crazed, extreme individuals that perpetuate that kind of narrative around the two reigning femcees. The “WAP” rapper and Akbar V, though, definitely have beef, with diss tracks and all. As such, for those who aren’t super familiar with Akbar and Nicki’s previous relationship, this might seem directly tied to that feud.

Most recently, Akbar V responded to an alleged subliminal on Cardi B’s “JEALOUSY.” “Been to Atlanta, but b***hes ain’t brave,” Cardi raps on the song, and the self-titled “Queen of Atlanta” thinks it’s about her. “Ain’t no b***h gonna act like my city no punk, even if you wasn’t talking about me, b***h,” Akbar clapped back in a video. “Ain’t no b***h from Atlanta no punk. We very brave in Atlanta,” and she said that a diss to anything Atlanta-related is always a diss to her.

“Them pr stunts got you begging for clicks, we don’t throw mics we throw up our fists #yougetit,” she tweeted, referring to Cardi B’s recent microphone scandal. Even though that’s at the forefront of public attention, it might obfuscate Akbar and Nicki’s past collaborations and co-signs. We’ll see just how deep this upcoming track goes into all that. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Akbar V and Nicki Minaj.

