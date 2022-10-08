Last month, Cardi B and Akbar V got into a verbal dispute on Twitter. The two female rappers went back and forth for hours, talking about each other’s musical abilities, family life, and more.

Things got even more heated when Cardi’s husband, Offset, entered the feud. Akbar wrote, “Y’all check on cardi hubby keep getting caught cheating cause her head trash and p*ssy weak.”

She also claimed that the former Migos rapper called her, which prompted him to respond, “Why would I call you when b*tch already handling you lame ass hoe.”

I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Following their back-and-forth, Akbar released a diss record about the mother of two called “Bothered.” She took jabs at Cardi’s physical appearance, saying, “I’m pretty in real life, this face don’t need no fillers/Keep it a band, keep it a buck, b**** you don’t really know no hitters.”

However, one record wasn’t enough for the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star. Yesterday (October 7), she shared a snippet of her upcoming work, “Free Smoke,” which will be a compilation of multiple songs.

In one preview, she rapped, “Can’t assassinate my character, putting me out sucking d*ck.” This comes after Cardi shared a video of Akbar performing oral sex with her Twitter followers.

Additionally, she called out Cardi’s hubby once again, saying, “My set was never off.”

She shared another clip of her rapping on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” beat– which Cardi just recently did a feature on.

Listen below. What are your thoughts?