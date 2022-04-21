Akbar V
- TVAkbar V Net Worth 2024: What Is The “LHHATL” Star Worth?Discover Akbar V's rise from humble beginnings to a $7 million net worth, blending reality TV and music.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureAkbar V Finally Meets Drake At Houston Strip Club After Years Of ThirstingAkbar V sees her dream hubby. By Zachary Horvath
- PoliticsAkbar V "Prays" Trump Avoids Jail Time: "We Need You"The rapper says, Democrats "got in that chair and gave money to other muthaf*ckin countries."By Alexis Oatman
- BeefCardi B Seemingly Fires Back At Akbar V, Threatens To Leak Video"You ain’t start not one and I mean not one trend," Akbar V tweet.By Aron A.
- MusicAkbar V Previews New Song Following Cardi BeefAkbar V rapped on GloRilla's "Tomorrow" beat.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicNicki Minaj Changes Twitter Avi To JT Amid Beef With Cardi BCardi B clapped back with a new profile pic of her own. By Lamar Banks
- MusicCardi B & JT Slam Each Other’s Talent On Twitter The hip hop ladies are back at it on social media. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureAkbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: "We Are A Family"The "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)" collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsAkbar V. Drops Cardi B Diss "Bothered"The ATL native has a bone to pick with Cardi. By Lamar Banks
- MusicAkbar V. Teases Cardi B Diss Track "I can really end b**** with like two lines."By Lamar Banks
- MusicCardi B Reflects On How Past Actions Have Cost Her Deals: "Think Twice"The rapper says she missed an opportunity to be a part of Call Of Duty due to court.By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureAkbar V's Twitter Account Suspended After Cardi B FalloutThings got pretty heated during the verbal internet brawl.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCardi B & Akbar V's Explosive Feud: Everything You Need To KnowAfter Bardi shared a clip from Akbar's previously leaked sex tape, Offset was somehow dragged into all the drama.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Posts NSFW Pics With Offset Amid Akbar V. BeefThe mom of two shared the racy photos with her 141 million Instagram followers. By Lamar Banks
- BeefOffset Slams Akbar V After She Brings Him Into War With Cardi BShe claims he called her so she fired off insults about 4PF allegedly jumping him back in the day.By Erika Marie
- GossipCardi B & Akbar V Get In Intense Back & Forth Twitter Blowout"Count all the times Chart Data posted [you]," the mother of two shadily tweeted early this morning.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Spicy: "I Thought The New Btchs Just Do Tweets & Interviews"She praised Akbar V's "We Go Up" bars while also taking a moment to shake the table.By Erika Marie