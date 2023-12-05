Akbar V Finally Meets Drake At Houston Strip Club After Years Of Thirsting

Drake has been a busy guy throughout 2023. The Canadian superstar went on one of the most successful tours this calendar year with the It's All A Blur Tour. Plenty of celebrities and guest rappers accompanied him throughout tons of locations in the United States. Then, Drake delivered his highly-anticipated release, For All The Dogs. While it was a bit disappointing for some, especially after fans felt the got hoodwinked out of hearing the "old Drake," it was a massive success regardless.

He also followed it up quickly with the Scary Hours Edition, which added six more rap-centric cuts. That was a welcome surprise with him saying he was thinking about taking a year or two off. Now, he has some downtime before the extension of his previous tour gets a second leg with J. Cole. Big As The What? kicks off in mid-January. The Boy popped out to a Houston strip club for a night out, and he ran into a die-hard fan.

Drake And Akbar V Link

Akbar V, a female rapper, reality star, and YouTuber, has been keeping her eye on Drake's dating status for years. Some of her tweets relating to him date back to early 2021. She hilariously attempted to shoot her shot at him after he posted some thirst-trap-worthy photos that showed off his gym progress. Akbar took it a step further, seeing as she liked what the rapper was packing if you catch our drift. "And I was wondering, could I test drive it?" All of those attempts finally paid dividends as both got to meet each other in person for the first time. She posted a picture with her dream man on Instagram with them hugging. The caption reads, "Icky @champagnepapi the illest n**** to do this shiii #privateparty."

What are your initial thoughts on Drake and Akbar V meeting at a strip club in Houston? Why do you think it took so long for these two to finally link? Is the next future couple in hip-hop, why or why not?

