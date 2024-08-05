Akbar V Reveals Just How Much She Dislikes Cardi B

Is the feeling mutual?

Akbar V is someone who has always been incredibly honest about her allegiances. Overall, she has always shown herself to be a massive Nicki Minaj stan. Having said that, one could probably make the deduction that she is not particularly fond of Cardi B. Although Cardi is one of the biggest women rappers out, there are certainly other women MCs out there who do not care for the Bronx artist. Recently, Akbar V was on the "Aunt-Tea" Podcast, where she let her distaste for Cardi be known.

In the clip down below, Tokyo Toni asks Akbar V if she would ever consider doing a collaboration with Cardi. Subsequently, the MC immediately shut down any sort of collab talk. She noted how she doesn't rock with Cardi, which led to a quick turnaround from Tia Kemp. Kemp asked why can't they get along, and Akbar was not having any of it. As she noted, the men are never asked to get along with one another like the women are.

Akbar V Does Not Care For Cardi B

As for fans online, some felt like Akbar V was getting too ahead of herself. "You can’t even get a single to pop on the radio , OF COURSE Cardi would never work with you !!!" one person wrote. "Cardi B would NEVA EVEN ask that so it would never happen anyways," said another. Needless to say, fans were not feeling Akbar's comments. Regardless, the MC has confidence in herself, which is really all that should matter.