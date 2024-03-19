Akbar V Claims Drake Sent Her $350K But The Internet Doesn't Believe Her

Akbar V is someone who is very active on social media. Overall, she is someone who has ridden heavily for Nicki Minaj over the years. Ultimately, this has led to a bit of controversy. Some fans don't like the fact that she is defending the artist all the time. Meanwhile, the Barbz love it. Akbar is someone who is in their corner, through thick and thin. Sometimes, this is good to have, especially when you consider Akbar's talent as an MC. That said, it seems as though the artist has been struggling to break a record, and is in need of some cash.

With cash on her mind, Akbar V took to Twitter and shouted out Drake. She noted that he has been giving out a lot of money lately and that she wants a piece. In fact, she asked for a whopping $350,000. That is not chump change, and it is a bold ask. At his shows, Drake is typically giving out $25K and $10K per person. $350K is a bit absurd, but as Akbar V explained, he came through for her. In the tweets below, she noted that she would do anything for him. However, some fans aren't so sure that this actually happened.

Akbar V Thanks Drake

In the comments over at The Neighborhood Talk, many were skeptical about whether or not Drake would send Akbar V or anyone, that much cash. "Post receipts or it ain’t true..," one person wrote. "she be lying i need to see the receipts," echoed another. Others opted to mock the rapper, with one person saying "To be worried about Cardi but you can’t afford to break your album is crazy." Needless to say, there is plenty of skepticism to go around right now.

