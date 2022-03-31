receipts
- Music50 Cent Clowns Diddy Yet Again For Past Remarks On Paying For "Receipts"Sean Combs had said that, if he owes you something and you bring him receipts, he'll pay you in 24 hours, which definitely aged poorly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipJames Wright Chanel Confirms Assault At Tamar Braxton Show, LeTroy Drops Chrisean Rock ReceiptsIt's still unclear exactly what transpired at Tamar's concert this weekend, though Chrisean seems sure she's not in the wrong.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Calls Cap On Home Relisting: "Me & The Owner Locked In"Rock only moved in a few weeks ago, but the 23-year-old plans to make her home a safe space for Junior to grow up.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Threatens To Bring Out "Belcalis The Demon": “I Got Years Of Receipts”Cardi B threatens to "bring this internet to f***king shambles."By Aron A.
- GramYK Osiris Says Lil Tjay Is "Flopping," Insinuates New Yorker Is "Scared" Of Him"It's ok, I'm not gonna slap [you] lol," Osiris allegedly texted the rapper this weekend. "Imma spare [you], you my son lol."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsRemy Ma Cheated On Papoose With "The Help," Tasha K AllegesTasha K recently posted some "receipts" for Remy Ma's alleged infidelity.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeBlueface Responds To Gay TikToker Dropping Receipts Of Their Alleged Relationship: "I Am The TRUTH"The 26-year-old doesn't plan on suing for defamation. In fact, he finds the allegations laughable.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTasha K Shares Receipts Of Sukihana Twerking On Dogs & Children As Feud ContinuesTasha K says she's in the business of saving children, women, and animals.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Jonathan Majors Texts, Many Think Lawyers Are Making Him Look GuiltyThe "Creed III" star's legal team unveiled alleged text messages between him and his apparent victim, though some think they won't work in Majors' favour. By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLatto Shares Audio From Her Chat With Nicki Minaj, Calls Onika A "40-Year-Old Bully"This year's Grammy nominations are causing some serious tension amongst the rap girls.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Tory Lanez & August Alsina's Feud, Megan Thee Stallion's Name Brought Up By ManyAlleged audio of the altercation has surfaced online disputing Lanez's claims that he wasn't involved in the bloody incident.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsRay J & Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Made $1.4M In Sales During Its First Month Out: ReportAn email dating back to 2007 from Vivid Entertainment leader Steve Hirsch to the mother of four details how much revenue her tape with Ray earned.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJAY-Z's "GOD DID" Verse Recorded In One Take, As Shown In New Photos By Young Guru"Let’s be clear for the youth. Doing a song in one take is just a bonus of the level of talent. The song is what is important," Guru wrote on Instagram earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureVideo Of Trae Tha Truth & Friends Jumping Z-Ro Surfaces Online, Disputing Former's "Family Business" CommentsThe receipts are in, and it seems as though Trae isn't so truthful after all.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKanye West's Balenciaga Shopping Bill For The Year Totals Over $4MA large chunk of the total amount seems to have been spent on women's RTW woven garments worth over $1.1M.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSlim Jxmmi Responds To BM's Domestic Abuse Allegations With Texts & VideosKee, the mother of Slim's son, outed him on social media early this morning, but he's not having it.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSlim Jxmmi's BM Shares Domestic Violence Receipts: "I'm Tired Of Being Silent & Dropping Charges"Earlier this year, the Rae Sremmurd rapper was arrested for allegedly pulling the same woman's hair out.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Shuts Down Mo'Nique's Receipts: "Stop The Cap!!"Hughley's contract was signed on the 29th, while Mo'Nique's appears to have been signed on the 28th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Responds To D.L. Hughley's Receipts With Some Of Her OwnMo'Nique is educating the masses on the difference between a "Deal Memo" and a "Performance Agreement."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Shares Footage Refuting Patrisse Cullors' Claims Of Her "Demanding" Visit: WatchCandace Owens came through with the receipts.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Backs Up $50 Million OnlyFans Claims With ReceiptsTalk about a major flex.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Claps Back Over Criticism About Her New Collab With Kay FlockCardi B shuts down the false narrative surrounding her upcoming collaboration with Kay Flock. By Aron A.