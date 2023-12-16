50 Cent Clowns Diddy Yet Again For Past Remarks On Paying For "Receipts"

50 Cent is far from done with his relentless trolling campaign against Diddy's abhorrent sexual assault accusations. Moreover, his most recent example of this is an old clip of Sean Combs at what appears to be The Breakfast Club in which he makes some poorly-aged comments. Basically, he says that if he owes you something and you bring him receipts proving that to be the case, he will pay you back in 24 hours. For those unaware, the Bad Boy mogul settled his assault lawsuit from Cassie in more or less this same timeframe. As such, Fif is one of many who've suggested that this settlement isn't a good look, and that are looking at old statements from him with new context.

"He ain't lying bout that one," 50 Cent captioned the clip of Diddy's comments in question. "Now here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1." Furthermore, the latest development in these legal troubles is that the New York executive got new legal representation in his other lawsuits on the table. Whether or not these filings end in a settlement as well or if they will develop into full-fledged court battles is anyone's guess.

Previously, 50 Cent had shared an old Mase freestyle that takes aim at Diddy as a way of getting under his skin. "Since Cain killed Abel, I'm able to kill Cain, and Love don't steal, my n***a, change your name," he raps at one point. "I see no integrity in your name, and I'm haunted by the Ghost of St. James." "I'm the ghost of Shyne, I speak for every artist that never spoke they mind," Puffy's former signee spits in another portion. "Representing every artist that was left behind, from Craig Mack to G. Dep. I still remember them kids chanting for every producer you ever stole a sample."

Meanwhile, the G-Unit boss always loves to shout out other people who are trolling or getting into Internet conflicts just as well as he does. For example, he recently shouted out Nicki Minaj for dissing Elliott Wilson's dislike of Kai Cenat's stream with her. We'll see how much more creative these digs at Puff Daddy get, for better or worse.

