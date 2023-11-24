50 Cent Shows Diddy Compassion Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

It seems like 50 Cent had a slight change of heart when it comes to one of his rival moguls in the music and entertainment industry. If you clicked on this article, you likely know of the wave of sexual assault allegations that emerged against Diddy. Moreover, a couple of them popped up after a lawsuit from former Bad Boy artist Cassie, who settled her filing with him less than 24 hours after it became bombshell news. Since then, Sean Combs faced various other lawsuits or accusations that, as of writing this article, are unclear in terms of how they will shape out in court. As such, the G-Unit mogul took some time on Instagram on Thursday (November 23) to acknowledge how heavy this situation is.

"Damn I hope he alright if you cool with him check on him," 50 Cent wrote on the social media platform, attached to a screenshot of the most recent sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. "All joke a side this is a lot." Just minutes prior, he had commented on these allegations in possible a more vindictive or "I told you so" way. "I told you, I just said and here they come in 5,4,3,2,1. I don’t know WTF going on here this is cr*zy," the New York MC posted on IG. He's had a long history of clowning Puff Daddy for various reasons, but it seems like even he became cognizant of the fact he was going too far.

50 Cent Shows Empathy For Diddy

Regardless of Fif's thoughts on the matter changing in tone, and especially considering how he predicted this wave, it's hard to assume that he's now on "his side" of things. Rather, it seems like he's just considering how much of a toll accusations like this can take on a person, regardless of the truth behind them. 50 Cent showed some empathy here, even if his history points to him believing that Diddy should face a fair trial and that his alleged victims should be heard. Perhaps this changes even more in the future, but alas, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, other music figures like Joe Budden walked back on their thoughts on the Bad Boy mogul's case. In this example, he deleted a segment on his podcast in which he and his crew discussed it. Now that the case became much more numerous in terms of claims and multi-faceted, people are recognizing that it's too heavy of a matter for casual assessment. For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent and Diddy, stick around on HNHH.

