Diddy Hit With More Allegations Amid Third Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy's lawyers have launched a statement saying: "These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

Diddy has been in the spotlight as of late due to the sexual assault lawsuit that was leveled against him by singer Cassie. Overall, this lawsuit was a huge story as it contained allegations of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more. Subsequently, the music mogul opted to settle the lawsuit just a day after it went public. This was all very shocking and many were surprised by all of this. However, the mogul maintains his innocence despite the settlement.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Diddy would be getting sued again, this time for an alleged rape that took place in 1991. The anonymous woman was a student at Syracuse and alleges that Diddy once drugged her and then had sex with her. Once again, his legal team denied any wrongdoing. Late last night, a third lawsuit came in, according to Rolling Stone. This lawsuit includes allegations that the mogul and singer Aaron Hall once sexually assaulted two women.

Diddy Previously Settled With Cassie

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs,” the lawsuit alleges. “After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.” These are shocking allegations, to say the least. Furthermore, it was alleged that Diddy went to the women's home and began choking Jane Doe. They say he did this because he was scared his partner at the time would find out about the alleged assault.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates. Additionally, let us know what you think about these developments, down below. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the happenings from around the hip-hop world. We will also continue to bring you the latest releases from all of your favorite artists.

