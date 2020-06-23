Sexual Assault Allegation
- MusicDiddy Recruits Ghislaine Maxwell's Former Attorney To Defend Him In Gang Rape CaseBobbi Sternheim has also previously represented Al Qaeda operative Khalid al Fawwaz.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCan Diddy Recover From This Scandal?The mogul’s empire is on thin ice. But can he pull through?By Demi Phillips
- MusicDiddy Hit With More Allegations Amid Third Sexual Assault LawsuitThese allegations also involve Aaron Hall.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDwight Howard Steps Out For Halloween Amidst AllegationsHoward remains publicly unbothered by the accusations made against him.By Ben Mock
- SportsDwight Howard "Preys On Younger Men" According To Alleged Former LoverHoward allegedly has a history of sexual exploitation.By Ben Mock
- TV"Harlem" Actress Jerrie Johnson Accuses Film Director Marc Cayce Of Sexual AssualtCayce allegedly grabbed Johnson by the nipple while misgendering her.By Diya Singhvi
- CrimeTrey Songz Accused Of "Brutal Rape" By Third Accuser, Sued For $20 Million: ReportThe woman claims she fled the scene and left in an Uber, and when the driver saw she was in distress, they took her to a hospital.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & Attorneys Believe Jennifer Hough Is Lying To Secure A PaydayDays after her birthday, Nicki Minaj is dealing with more legal drama.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEvan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Threatened To Sexually Assault Her Son: ReportCourt documents reportedly state that Wood increased security at her home, including installing bulletproof glass windows.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKyle Massey's Mom Doubles Down On Defense Of SonAngel Massey went on Instagram to give evidence that the recent sexual assault allegations against her son are part of an extortion plot.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureDeshaun Watson Insists He Sought Out Masseuses On IG Because Of COVIDHe claims he had to seek out masseuses online when his usual therapist couldn’t work on him due to COVID. By hnhh
- CrimeLawyer Seeks Investigation Into T.I. & Tiny Sexual Assault Allegations: ReportA lawyer representing 11 different women with allegations is seeking to launch a full criminal investigation into the couple's history. By Madusa S.
- MusicSoulja Boy To Take Legal Action Following Sexual Abuse AllegationsThe rapper is planning to take legal action against his former personal assistant accusing him of sexual assault. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJeff Ross Denies Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old 20 Years AgoJeff Ross has come forward to vehemently deny the allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman when she was a minor.By Erika Marie