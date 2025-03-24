Yung Filly Faces Second Overseas Sexual Assault Allegation

Yung Filly received sexual assault charges in Australia last year over an alleged incident the day after his Perth concert.

Yung Filly, real name Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is in even more legal trouble now, as a second sexual assault allegation has come forth from overseas. A British female tourist accused the U.K. media personality of the crime over an alleged incident in Magaluf, Spain last summer, according to the Daily Mail. The accuser reported the alleged incident to U.K. police weeks after making it back home, alleging that he touched her inappropriately at a nightclub and sexually assaulted her in a hotel room after a beachside show in the area. According to the accuser's story, Filly allegedly sexually assaulted her after she engaged in consensual intercourse with one of his colleagues in a hotel room.

Per an AllHipHop report, Spanish law enforcement opened an ongoing investigation into the Yung Filly allegations, who faces a similar case in Australia. In fact, a Palma judge reportedly sought cooperation from police Down Under to put him under oath and question him over the incident. Australian authorities in Perth accused the 29-year-old of alleged sexual assault in the area in September of 2024.

Who Is Yung Filly?

On March 11 of this year, he reportedly pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault causing bodily harm, one count of strangulation, and four counts of sexual penetration without consent in Australia. Yung Filly is on bail after an October 2024 ruling, but he can't leave Australia while under strict conditions. Other legal matters also emerged to a less serious degree, such as a guilty plea to reckless driving charges for speeding on a highway in November of last year. If everything goes according to schedule, he will attend Western Australia's District Court on June 13 to begin his trial for these sexual assault charges.

For those unaware, Yung Filly is a Colombian-born, U.K.-raised YouTuber and hip-hop artist known for antic-heavy content, skits, collaborations with other big U.K. names, and controversies like these. He made various big media crossovers with the likes of BBC, the Sidemen, Heinz, and more before these allegations. We will see how these two cases evolve and whether or not Spanish and Australian authorities will cooperate.

