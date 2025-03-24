Philadelphia Rapper Accused Of Assault Complains To Police About Being On The News & Promptly Gets Arrested

Philadelphia rapper Crowley Geez is going viral on social media for calling up the police and asking why his face has been on the news. The move came after a woman accused him of sexual assault, earlier this month. The incident allegedly occurred on Saturday, March 8 on the 6300 block of Old York Road. "I'm tryna figure out why y'all got my face on the news," Crowley begins his phone call with the police. After providing his name, he adds: "Why y'all got my name on the news for assault? Why y'all doing all that though? Y'all saying I assaulted somebody. Why would y'all do that?"

When Crowley Geez shared a video of the phone call on Instagram, he captioned the post: "jus like I took $10,000,000 outta Walmart right??? GET OFF MY DICK @phillypolice Im Bouta Sue You Dhs Rs." Two days later, police took him into custody. Fans on social media have been having a field day with the video. "Did he want the Cops to apologize?! What exactly was the plan here???" one user commented when The Neighborhood Talk shared it on Instagram. Another theorized: "I guess he thought calling and asking questions while recording it was gone save him from the accusations and harassment."

Who Is Crowley Geez?

Crowley Geez, whose real name is Harron DeJesus, is a 31-year-old rapper based out of Philadelphia. In the bio of his Instagram page, he has a link to a remix of The Notorious B.I.G.'s iconic single, "Juicy," which he put out on YouTube back in January. As for the initial police report that wound up making it to the local news, authorities claimed Crowley was driving a gray Toyota Scion and was considered "armed and dangerous."

Further details on Crowley Geez's case remain unclear. He's far from the only rapper to be dealing with legal drama in recent days. BG recently explained during an interview with XXL that he toned down his new album, Freedom Of Speech, to avoid possible legal fallout following his release from prison in 2023.