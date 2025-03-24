Yung Miami, Natalie Nunn, & Saucy Santana Judge The Mayhem Coming To "Baddies Africa" In New Trailer

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 166 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MACRO Pre-Oscars Party 2025
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Yung Miami attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MACRO)
"Baddies Africa" is the title of the seventh season of the reality TV show "Baddie." It is set in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Morocco.

Baddies is taking their show to Africa with Yung Miami, Saucy Santana, and Natalie Nunn audition the upcoming cast. A trailer for Baddies Africa was released this week featuring the three celebrities reviews the mayhem. The Zeus network teaser shows explosive fights, trash talk, and more. Saweetie is among other celebrities to join the search. Previous Baddies cast members join the search and analyze the potential cast members auditions.

Zeus Network’s Baddies franchise has reshaped reality television, growing on unfiltered drama, viral moments, and larger-than-life personalities. Since its 2021 debut, the series has demand attention with its high-stakes conflicts and unapologetic storytelling. Inspired by Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club, Baddies modernized the blueprint, blending social media stars, reality TV veterans, and fresh talent eager to make a name for themselves.

More: Ice Spice Throwback Photos Surface On Twitter, Give Glimpse Into Bronx Baddie's Humble Past

Baddies Africa

The show’s success lies in its ability to dominate online conversations. Explosive feuds, unexpected alliances, and headline-grabbing altercations fuel nonstop engagement across platforms. Clips from Baddies routinely trend, expanding its reach beyond Zeus Network’s fan base. The series has also launched the careers of favorite cast members like Natalie Nunn, Chrisean Rock, and Tommie Lee, who have leveraged their time on the show into business ventures and greater visibility. Zeus Network’s direct-to-consumer model has played a crucial role in the franchise’s rise. Unrestricted by traditional network standards, the platform delivers raw, unfiltered content tailored to an audience that craves authenticity. The expansion of Baddies West, Baddies South, and Baddies East has proven the series’ adaptability, allowing it to capture new regional dynamics without losing its signature edge.

Beyond entertainment, Baddies has become a branding juggernaut. Zeus capitalizes on the show’s cultural impact through merchandise, live events, and strategic social media campaigns. The cast remains in the spotlight, ensuring each season extends beyond television into broader pop culture conversations. At its core, Baddies thrives on spectacle, personality-driven storytelling, and an unfiltered approach to reality TV. With each season, the franchise cements itself as Zeus Network’s crown jewel, proving that controversy, charisma, and nonstop drama remain an unbeatable combination in today’s entertainment landscape.

More: Rollie & Camilla Throw Hands At "Baddies East" Reunion

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 48.5K
SukihanaRolliePollieBaddies TV Sukihana & Rollie Pollie Fight In Intense "Baddies East" Trailer Ahead Of Next Week's Premiere 9.0K
Baddies East Natalie Nunn Camila Fight TV Natalie Nunn Brawls With Camila On Latest "Baddies East" Episode By Tricking Her 2.6K
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana TV DJ Sky High Baby Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Baddies Star 5.5K