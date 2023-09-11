Sukihana & Rollie Pollie Fight In Intense “Baddies East” Trailer Ahead Of Next Week’s Premiere

Thanks to social media, it's become increasingly difficult to produce top-quality reality TV with a genuine surprise factor. Past fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have moved on due to the predictable nature of their content. Instead, they're turning to Netflix Originals or Love Island to get their fix. For those who prefer a bit more unfiltered, NSFW content, they've found interest in Zeus' selection of shows, such as Cr*zy In Love and Baddies.

After watching Chrisean Rock's chaotic pregnancy plat out in the second season of the former, it's not time for a new installment of the latter. On Sunday (September 17), a new episode of Baddies East will arrive on the streamer. Prior to that, we've seen plenty of fight videos that are set to air in the upcoming episodes circulating online. Among them is a particularly tense one between Sukihana and Rollie Pollie. In the video below, both women scream in each other's faces as a crowd watches on before they come to blows in front of the camera.

Sukihana and Rollie Bring the Drama to Baddies East

Others who found themselves caught up in physical altercations during Baddies filming include Scarface and Biggie, as well as WoahVicky and Chrisean Rock's friend. At the time, it was believed that the new mom got into a fight with the former. However, the Zeus CEO has since confirmed that Rock didn't assault anyone on the show's set.

The main reason viewers tune in to the Natalie Nunn-produced series is for the drama, obviously. From what they've teased so far, the cast members delivered a seriously explosive season that's sure to keep us entertained over the coming weeks.

Zeus Drops New Trailer Ahead of Next Week's Premiere

Are there any particular scenes from the Baddies East trailer that you're looking forward to watching play out on the small screen this fall? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

