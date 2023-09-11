Sukihana’s Twerking Has Cardi B Begging For Her OnlyFans, Reality Star Reapplies Wig Outside

In order to thrive as a celebrity, one has to have a certain element of shamelessness, as Sukihana has shown us. The Delaware-born entertainer has been getting plenty of media attention throughout 2023, for reasons both good and bad. She had plenty of supporters speaking out when YK Osiris kissed her without consent a few months ago, though she's also faced backlash for having children in music videos that are loaded with booty-shaking, among other adult antics.

Currently, Suki is closing out her summer in beautiful Jamaica, where she's been sharing tons of content with fans on social media. Arguably one of the funniest posts we saw from her this past weekend was a video of the L&HH star attempting to re-apply her wig without the use of a mirror. In the clip below, her friends prove to be almost totally unhelpful when falsely assuring her that she looked on point. "Childddd just let me do me frfr," Suki wrote in the caption of that post.

Sukihana Takes Over Jamaica

Elsewhere on her profile, the 31-year-old has posted up with Bobby Lytes, both TV personalities twerking away in the water. It's unclear if their vacation is simply for pleasure or part of a joint project, but regardless, they're capturing plenty of highlights to share with the world amid their adventures.

It wouldn't be a successful trip if Suki didn't get in her share of booty popping, and it seems Cardi B was more than happy to hype her fellow rap diva up. "I need that OF @sukihanagoal DEUM," the New Yorker wrote on Instagram over the weekend while supporting her gal pal.

Cardi B Loves to See Her Friends Twerking

Does Sukihana's vacation twerking video have you also seeking out the link to her OnlyFans profile? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

