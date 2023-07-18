Sukihana Turns Heads In London With Wild Video, Claps Back At Social Media Critics

There was a point last month when all the internet could discuss was YK Osiris and Sukihana’s nonconsensual kiss. At the time, a debate ensued about the necessity of boundaries, not mistaking a bold persona for flirting, and respecting other people’s personal space. The Delaware native was definitely left upset by the viral moment. However, she’s since forgiven Osiris and moved on in favour of enjoying the spotlight. Suki is perhaps best known for her NSFW antics. They definitely took locals in London by surprise during her recent trip overseas.

On Monday (July 17), the 31-year-old’s IG feed lit up with a video of her sauntering through England in a vibrant, pink dress. “I’m tryin’ to get my coochie stretched,” Suki loudly declared as a small group of white people walked past. “I’m trying to get my coochie stretched and eat a ni**a a**. We be eatin’ ni**a’s a** today in London,” she added, earning her some aggressive glares from an obviously uncomfortable woman in the area. “I was tryna be classy but business class is good enough,” she further quipped in the caption. “‘Cause Suki international now.”

Read More: Who Is Sukihana?

Reality Star Makes Karens Uncomfortable in London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki With The Good Coochie (@sukihanagoat)

As the post continues to make rounds online, it’s brought Sukihana yet another wave of backlash which she’s been readily warding off. “I love making Karens uncomfortable,” the controversial content creator wrote via Twitter on Monday evening. “Tbh they was already looking at us when I pulled up to the palace with trucks full of [Africans]. Child, I came for King Charles, not y’all. So I gave them something to be mad at,” the Suki explained.

In response to those throwing shade at her with posts of their own, the OnlyFans star responded with things like “Your head is shaped like a hemorrhoid,” and “You scratching yo coochie in ya profile pic I’m embarrassed for you.”

Read More: Sukihana’s OnlyFans Video Surfaces On Twitter, Rap Diva Trends As Debate Ensues

Sukihana Hits Back at Haters

Keep scrolling to see how Sukihana is addressing her latest bout of controversy on Twitter, as well as more content from her IG feed. Do you think that the L&HH cast member was out of pocket for her behaviour in London, or should uptight locals be made to feel as uncomfortable as they make others? Share your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

I love making Karen’s uncomfortable. — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) July 18, 2023

Tbh They was already looking at us crazy when I pulled up to the Caesar palace with trucks full of Africas. Child I came for King Charles not y’all. So I gave them something to be mad at — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) July 18, 2023

Your head is shaped like a hemorrhoid. https://t.co/HbUTuYW9G7 — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) July 18, 2023

You scratching yo coochie in ya profile pic I’m embarrassed for you https://t.co/HImoeyi2Ar — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) July 18, 2023

Yes they made me feel like that soon as it was my turn to take a photo and that’s why I gave them something to talk about 😂 https://t.co/JxX6cmEruT — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) July 18, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki With The Good Coochie (@sukihanagoat)

[Via]