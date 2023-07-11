When Sukihana and YK Osiris found themselves at odds over a nonconsensual interaction last month, many social media users rushed to the reality starlet’s side for support. She ultimately accepted the R&B star’s apology for kissing her without asking permission, though the incident has put the spotlight on Suki like never before, causing drama to run rampant in her life for several weeks now. Shortly after the situation with Osiris was resolved, the 31-year-old faced backlash for beginning to post salacious content on Instagram and Twitter again.

Longtime fans of Sukihana know that it’s always been in her nature to be wild and free. Unfortunately, some past troubling moments that were caught on camera have come back to haunt her, such as twerking on Boosie Badazz’s dog. Tasha K has brought much of this unflattering content to light, and on Tuesday (July 11), it only continued to flow in as an NSFW video from the Delaware native’s OnlyFans profile began circulating that gives a close-up of her having a squirting orgasm.

Sukihana Trends on Twitter

Sukihana attends the 2022 Revolt Summit on September 24, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

At this time, viewers appear fixated on tearing down Suki’s adult content, specifically suggesting that she’s not hydrated enough due to the colour of her bodily fluids. “Ni**as saying Sukihana’s video made them throw up but they nut be clumpy and thicker than chewing gum because they eat weed for dinner,” one Twitter user wrote this morning, clearly feeling tired of reading all the hate.

“Sukihana ‘squirt’ looked like she was due for an oil change,” someone else observed. “I’m heading to Threads. Because why y’all sharing that Sukihana video this early like people ain’t having breakfast,” others chimed in, steering clear of the discourse entirely.

Twitter Debates

Keep scrolling to read what Twitter’s been saying about Sukihana’s leaked OnlyFans video. Do you think the haters are taking things too far? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Niggas saying sukihana video made them throw up but they nut be clumpy and thicker than chewing gum because they eat weed for dinner 🫤 — Justyce 🧝🏾‍♀️ (@Jaaydollasign) July 11, 2023

Soooo is it still Suki with the good coochie ooorrr 👀 🤔 — MONTANA (@FamousMontana_) July 11, 2023

Seen that Sukihana clip and… pic.twitter.com/R0ra68xyN0 — Dread Head Velaryon 🇭🇹 (@ohthats__jayy) July 11, 2023

I’m heading to Threads. Because why y’all sharing that Sukihana video this early like people ain’t having breakfast pic.twitter.com/hNkN1RHNmm — Kayla Got The 411 (@kaylagothe411) July 11, 2023

Sukihana “squirt” looked like she was due for an oil change. — $CORP✨ (@tam1ab) July 10, 2023

Rudest thing I ever read is americans describing Sukihana's squirt. — border jumping Nditshu (@_vaMhofu) July 11, 2023

Adding the words Suki and Sukihana to my muted list. Why did I have to see that video 😩🤮 — Send me to Mars🚀🚀🚀 (@AovertonM) July 11, 2023

Sukihana BEEN the same since she first popped on the scene and nobody said a word now she trending every other day — HER (@CourtPYT) July 11, 2023

everything i know about sukihana is against my will — GEEK (@percsrbad) July 11, 2023

sukihana is trending and im scared to look up why……… pic.twitter.com/RRqWG1lft5 — Tamia🧚🏽‍♀️ (@therealmiaa07) July 11, 2023

