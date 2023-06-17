Sukihana has taken to social media recently to share some new photos with fans. It’s clear that the artist is feeling herself as she poses in a bright green mini dress and sky-high pink heels. Sukihana recently received an apology from YK Osiris, who forcibly kissed her at a Crew League basketball game earlier this month. The artist later revealed that it had a majorly negative impact on her, telling fans that she needed to “go away for a while” following the incident.

“I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself,” Sukihana revealed on Twitter. She later explained, “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day.” The artist continued, “I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

Read More: Meek Mill To Sukihana About YK Osiris: “Don’t Do This To Him”

YK Osiris Apologized For Forcibly Kissing Sukihana

When YK Osiris received backlash after a clip of the incident began circulating online, he wrote an apology to Sukihana. “I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries,” he said on Instagram. Sukihana publicly forgave YK Osiris after the apology, saying “God always forgives me and I can always forgive others.” She elaborated, writing, “My accepting his apology is not my excusing or lessening the severity of his actions. This is Destiny choosing to give grace to Osiris.” The artist continued, claiming she hopes the situation will act as a learning experience for YK Osiris. She said, “I am human, a woman, a mother, and a daughter before I am an entertainer. No matter what my lyrics express, I still have boundaries and a right to have them.”

YK Osiris later issued another apology, writing, “I apologize to my family and supporters I keep letting y’all down. I want to be a better person and focus on my purpose and that’s music, I love y’all so much fr,” he wrote. He added, “Don’t wry I got a gift for y’all, since I been bull shitting these past years. I lost everything, my mind, my family, my love for music, I just need help fr.”

Read More: Sukihana Receives Apology From YK Osiris For “Misreading” Situation

[Via]