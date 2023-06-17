On June 14, it was reported that Sukihana was accusing YK Osiris of sexual assault. Sukihana had been providing commentary for a Crew League basketball game when the Jacksonville attempted to kiss her. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star subsequently deleted her social media, saying that she was “hurt” by the incident and felt scared to stand up for herself.

While Osiris later issued an apology, it was rejected by both Sukihana’s mother and rapper Wack 100. However, Sukihana herself did conditionally accept it. “My accepting his apology is not my excusing or lessening the severity of his actions. This is Destiny choosing to give grace to Osiris.” Despite this, Osiris is facing additional problems, after an ex-employee accused the rapper of assault.

YK Osiris Apologizes To Family And Fans

Taking to Instagram, Osiris has issued a second apology, this one directed at this family and fans. “I apologize to my family and supporters I keep letting y’all down. I want to be a better person and focus on my purpose and that’s music, I love y’all so much fr.” He continued. “Don’t wry I got a gift for y’all, since I been bull shitting these past years. I lost everything, my mind, my family, my love for music, I just need help fr.” In the comments of The Shade Room post sharing Osiris’ apology, many fans appear ready and eager to accept the rapper’s words. However, other fans argued that Osiris shouldn’t have to apologize because of a “double standard”. These individuals believe that since Sukihana has never apologized for her sexual behavior, Osiris shouldn’t have to apologize for his.

Osiris is still very much an up-and-coming in terms of mainstream music success. His debut studio album, The Golden Child, peaked at #90 following its 2019 release. Elsewhere, “Worth It”, the album’s lead single, peaked at #48. As he himself mentioned in his Instagram post, he wants to be a better person and focus on his music. Whether that will be the case remains to be seen. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

