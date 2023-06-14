Sukihana says that she’s “hurt” and needs to “go away for a while” after a video surfaced of YK Osiris forcibly kissing her at The Crew League event in Atlanta, earlier this week. While she’s since taken down her Twitter account, The Shade Room caught that she seemingly posted about the incident before doing so.

“I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself,” Sukihana wrote in one tweet. She added in a follow-up: “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day.” She further wrote: “I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

Amber Rose and Sukihana attend 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In response to the video, many fans came forward to express their support for Sukihana and condemn the behavior of Osiris. “Suki you got a lot of people standing behind you. Speak yo truth,” one user on Instagram commented. Another wrote: “Ppl that joke around hurt the most & hide a lot of insecurities.”

One voice to speak up was Amber Rose. She wrote on social media: “Are we really going to sit back and let this happen to Sukihana??? She was sexually assaulted and no one did anything!!! This is the entertainment business and she is an entertainer!!! Using her lyrics and her persona as an excuse to physically touch her and force her without consent is absolutely disgusting. What happened to ‘protect Black women’??? I cried watching that video and I’m sure a lot of women have as well.” Rose added: “I’m sorry you had to go through that. My heart breaks for you.”

She was sexually assaulted and people just sitting their laughing…pic.twitter.com/BnoY3an02e — Dreadful (@Dreadful4Tymes) June 14, 2023

TMZ reports that Sukihana didn’t know Osiris when the incident happened, but she also didn’t want to make a scene. YK Osiris has yet to respond to the backlash over the incident.

