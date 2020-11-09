the crew league
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Thanks Kevin Durant & Others For Getting Him In Shape For TourThe rapper's Crew League sessions and playing with NBA stars have gotten him fit and ready for his upcoming concert trek.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKey Glock Pokes Fun At Doe Boy After Causing Him To Sprain His AnkleMany rappers that took part in the matches for "The Crew League" have been criticized for their lack of skills.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureAmber Rose Voices Support For Sukihana After YK Osiris IncidentAmber Rose has come to Sukihana's defense.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSukihana Says She's "Hurt" After YK Osiris IncidentSukihana says she's scared to stand up for herself.By Cole Blake
- MusicYK Osiris Throws Himself On Sukihana, Faces Sexual Assault CondemnationsShe was commentating a Crew League basketball tournament game when Osiris tried to forcefully kiss her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsOffset Shows Off Jump Shots At The Crew League Basketball GameFans aren't impressed with Offset's basketball skills.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChris Brown Calls Out Quavo After Winning "The Crew League"Chris Brown aggressively called out Quavo after winning "The Crew League" celebrity basketball tournament.By Cole Blake
- BeefRuss Explains Jack Harlow FightRuss says he wasn't involved in the brawl with Jack Harlow's crew during a basketball tournament.By Alex Zidel