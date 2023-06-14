Amber Rose has spoken up for Sukihana after YK Osiris appeared to forcibly kiss her at a Crew League event in Atlanta, earlier this week. Taking to her Instagram Story, Rose defended the rapper and called out witnesses in the video of the incident for not doing anything to help.

Rose wrote: “Are we really going to sit back and let this happen to Sukihana??? She was sexually assaulted and no one did anything!!! This is the entertainment business and she is an entertainer!!! Using her lyrics and her persona as an excuse to physically touch her and force her without consent is absolutely disgusting. What happened to ‘protect Black women’??? I cried watching that video and I’m sure a lot of women have as well.” Rose later added: “I’m sorry you had to go through that. My heart breaks for you.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 24: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.) Amber Rose and Sukihana attend 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In the video, Osiris throws himself on top of Sukihana and kisses her for several seconds while she tries to push him away. Afterward, he laughs it off with the men around him. TMZ reports that Sukihana didn’t know Osiris when the incident happened.

Sukihana eventually spoke out after the incident, admitting that she was “hurt” on Twitter. Although she later took down her account, several outlets took note of the posts. “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself,” Sukihana wrote in another tweet. She added in a follow-up: “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day.” She further wrote: “I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

YK Osiris has yet to respond to the backlash over the incident, as social media has been condemning him throughout the day.

