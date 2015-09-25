Amber Rose is currently a model and an actress, but is best known for her high profile relationships with Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa (and more recently, a short stint with Machine Gun Kelly). Her unique look stands out, with a bleached buzz cut and super curvy body. She has made numerous cameos in music videos and TV shows. Famously, she was stripper prior to getting work as a video vixen, and was spotted by Kanye West when she was featured in Ludacris' "What Them Girls Like" music video, which served as the launching pad for their relationship (as well as Rose's career).