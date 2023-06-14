YK Osiris is often subject to ridicule, defense, and conversation for his antics, but this is an entirely new low. Recently, a clip went viral of the rapper forcibly kissing fellow MC Sukihana, which brought about condemnations of sexual assault. Moreover, it’s worth noting that as of writing this article, it appears as though neither artist has addressed or responded to this video. Furthermore, the incident occurred as she commentated on a Crew League basketball tournament game in Atlanta alongside Lil Duval, Funny Marco, and Buster Sher. Viewer discretion is advised for description and the video itself, as many have pointed out how uncomfortable it is.

First, YK Osiris approaches Sukihana and starts to massage her shoulders as she reacts incredulously. Then, he pulls her head back and tries to kiss her as you can hear her yelling at him to stop. Duval and the other commentators begin to laugh with surprise, with him seemingly daring Osiris to “tongue kiss her.” When he’s done trying as Sukihana continues to yell and turn herself away, Osiris walks away laughing hysterically to a friend, dapping him up.

YK Osiris Forcibly Kisses Sukihana

She was sexually assaulted and people just sitting their laughing…pic.twitter.com/BnoY3an02e — Dreadful (@Dreadful4Tymes) June 14, 2023

While there’s obviously a lot of context here that viewers don’t know, this is a pretty clear cut video of things going too far. Even if things weren’t perceived as being that serious by Sukihana herself, YK Osiris got due criticism online for his behavior. “I hope ykosiris get the absolute worst a** whooping of his life and charges pressed against him,” a user tweeted. “Such a disgusting MF truly.” Another took more aim at Duval and company for their lack of action. “One is openly sexually assaulting her. The two sitting beside are looking stuck instead of checking YK Osiris creepy rapist a**. And the n***as in the background just watching. I hate y’all for this.”

Previously in 2021, the rapper dodged an aggravated assault case. In it, he stood accused of assaulting, strangling, choking, and biting his girlfriend in September of 2019. Time will tell how both parties react to this video- and whether he will be held accountable for it. For the latest news and updates on YK Osiris and Sukihana, stick around on HNHH.

