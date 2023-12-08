sexual assault
- MusicTrey Songz Gets Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit DroppedWhile the singer still deals with these accusations in the public eye, this is the second dropped lawsuit against him in about a month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDess Dior's Father Pleads Guilty To Sexual AssaultAllegedly, the rapper tried to evict her father's former girlfriend and her daughter, whom he sexually assaulted, from their shared home.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLegal Battle Unfolds As Diddy Bids To Reveal Accuser's IdentityDiddy and his team want answers.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDiddy's Gang Assault Accuser Has "Public-Facing Identity," His Legal Team WarnsSean Combs' lawyers argue that the anonymous alleged victim should be made public, but asked for extreme caution in doing so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Akademiks Accused Of Sexual Assault & Grooming MinorsAk claimed that the woman had a threesome with his friends inside his house while he was drunk, and she alleged he assaulted her later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wins Second Lawsuit Against HimPriscilla Rainey accused the rapper of establishing shell companies to avoid his obligations to fulfill a default judgement in their first case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJermaine Jackson Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit For Alleged 1988 IncidentAccording to a Rolling Stone report, Rita Barrett sued the Jackson 5 founding member for allegedly assaulting her in her home.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Says He Needs More Time To Respond To Jane Doe's Gang Rape LawsuitDiddy is still working on a response to the gang rape lawsuit he's named in.By Cole Blake
- Beef50 Cent Takes Yet Another Shot At Diddy With A.I. Generated Tupac Photo50 hasn't gone more than a few days without attacking Diddy online for weeks.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRecording Academy Says They're "Evaluating" Whether To Invite DiddyThe Recording Academy says that its taking the situation with Diddy "very seriously."By Cole Blake
- MusicTakeoff Sexual Assault Lawsuit Persists, Mother Will Serve As DefendantThe lawsuit was originally made in August 2020, after the supposed incident took place in July of 2020. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDiddy Loses Ties With 18 Brands Amid Sexual Abuse AllegationsDiddy is losing more support from businesses amid the fallout over his sexual assault lawsuits.By Cole Blake
- MusicHarve Pierre, Codefendant, Calls Diddy Lawsuits "Disgusting" & "Desperate"One of the various lawsuits against Sean Combs claims that the former Bad Boy president also sexually assaulted the plaintiff.By Gabriel Bras Nevares