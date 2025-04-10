Soulja Boy Accuser Awarded $4 Million In Sexual Battery Civil Case

Soulja Boy's alleged victim previously asked for almost $74 million in damages in this sexual assault, battery, and false imprisonment case.

Soulja Boy may have a few rap beefs brewing in the background, but his main concern right now is a civil lawsuit against him from an anonymous woman who alleged wrongdoing as his assistant. Specifically, she accused him of sexual assault, false imprisonment, battery, and more. Now, the court officially reached a verdict in the civil case, for which the Jane Doe demanded over $73 million in damages. According to journalist Nancy Dillon, the jury awarded $4 million in damages for claims including assault and sexual battery to the plaintiff, plus an extra $2,650 due to a lack of wage statements.

Furthermore, according to Dillion, the rapper simply stared straight ahead of him when authorities read the verdict in court. This follows other courtroom antics and notable developments in this trial, such as when the prosecution mocked Soulja Boy's glasses. However, these were all just extra salacious details to the true task at hand, and it seems like the court did not fully comply with the original request from the alleged victim. Nevertheless, we will have to wait for both parties to address this verdict publicly down the line in order to get a stronger grasp of its implications, outcome, and reception.

What Was Soulja Boy Accused Of?

For those unaware, the Jane Doe sued Soulja Boy back in 2021 for allegedly abusing her when she worked as his personal assistant in 2019 and 2020. The anonymous woman's specific allegations include multiple violent incidents in which he allegedly attacked her, whether it was through physical aggression, gun-related threats, family threats, and false imprisonment. Soulja denies any and all accusations, claiming she consensually engaged in sexual activity with him and labeling her other allegations of violence as jealous and untrue attacks on his character.

Elsewhere, Soulja Boy is still egging on his beef with fellow embattled rapper Blueface, but we imagine this will pause those interactions for a while. This is still a very early report, so we will see if and how both the prosecution and defense lawyers, plus their clients, react to this. For now, it seems like neither party walked away with exactly what they wanted.

