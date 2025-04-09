Soulja Boy's Alleged Sexual Abuse Victim Demands $73.6 Million In Damages

The jury is set to begin deliberating their verdict in the alleged sexual abuse case involving Soulja Boy on Tuesday.

The woman accusing Soulja Boy of alleged sexual abuse and assault is seeking $73.6 million in damages with her lawsuit against the rapper. Her attorneys provided the figure during closing arguments in the case on Monday. In response to the amount, Soulja's attorney, Rickey Ivie, told XXL in a statement: "Her claim for damages is grossly exaggerated and unfounded just as her allegations are unfounded and unsubstantiated."

The woman, who filed her lawsuit anonymously back in 2021, originally cited allegations of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and unpaid overtime, as well as a hostile work environment. She had worked as Soulja Boy's personal assistant 2019 and 2020. Jane Doe broke into tears as her lawyer, Ronald Zambrano, made his closing arguments. “He raped her, he punched her, he kicked her, he cut her. He picked up and then slammed her, choked her, left bruises from squeezing her arm, he grabbed her head by a mirror and said, ‘No one will love you,’” Zambrano alleged. The lawyer continued: “He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in a room, threatened her family, threatened her, denied her food.”

Soulja Boy Allegations

Zambrano further said of Soulja Boy: “He’s owned up to nothing. Not one text message, not one photograph. He hasn’t owned up to one thing that doesn’t flatter him. It was an act, a four-week act with glasses and a suit. The act you’re being asked to buy, unfortunately, my client did buy it. It’s why she went back. … I ask that you don’t fall for the man sitting over there with fake glasses on trying to convince you he’s incapable of the bruises you’ve seen, the cuts you’ve seen, the text messages he sent.”

Soulja Boy has consistently denied the allegations. His lawyer countered Zambrano during the trial by suggesting that suggested Jane Doe is only operating out of "jealousy, revenge and financial gain." The jury will begin deliberations in the case on Tuesday.

