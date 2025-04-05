Soulja Boy Dodges Questions About Kidnapping And Sexual Assault Case

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Soulja Boy performs onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Soulja Boy is being accused of sexual battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment, creating emotional distress, and more.

Soulja Boy is currently wrapped up in an intense legal battle with an anonymous woman who sued him back in 2021. The woman claims that she previously worked as his personal assistant. She accuses him of sexual battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment, creating emotional distress, and more. He denies these allegations.

Recently, paparazzi spotted him an airport, and he was questioned about the case. He opted to stay totally silent, though he did flash a big smile and nod when asked whether or not he's feeling positive about it. He also threw up a couple of peace signs during the quiet interaction. We're not permitted to post the video directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see it, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. This latest sighting comes just a few days after Soulja Boy took the stand to deny the woman's allegations of sexual assault.

Soulja Boy Legal Trouble
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I asked her if she wanted to have sex, and she was engaged in it,” he stated earlier this week, per AllHipHop. “She didn’t push me away or say stop, nothing like that.” He was also asked if he ever hit the woman in the mouth, busted her lip, or forced her to give him oral sex. “Of course not, and that’s a disgusting allegation," Soulja Boy responded. "It sounds crazy to me. I did not do that.”

As for the woman, she gave her emotional testimony last month and recalled allegedly being trapped at his Malibu rental home. She alleged that she wasn't given food, that her personal belongings were taken from her, and more. “I feared for my life,” she also admitted. Soulja Boy's legal teamed called her testimony “inconsistent” and unsubstantiated, according to The Jasmine Brand

