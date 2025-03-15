Soulja Boy Begins His Civil Trial For Alleged Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, And More

Beyond his legal troubles, Soulja Boy is clapping back at Bhad Bhabie, Lil Yachty, Marlon Wayans and other feud opponents.

Soulja Boy dropped off the "Broke Boy" single with HoodTrophy Bino earlier this month, but that won't be anywhere close to his most consequential moment in this 31-day timeframe. His civil trial stemming from a 2021 lawsuit alleging sexual assault, kidnapping, and more began on Thursday (March 15) in Santa Monica, California with the prosecution's opening statements, according to a press release reportedly obtained by Complex. The filing came from an anonymous woman who claimed to have worked for the 34-year-old rapper as his personal assistant. She accused him of sexual battery, assault, sexual assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, unpaid overtime, and creating a hostile work environment.

"I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations. I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies," Soulja stated about this sexual misconduct lawsuit back in 2021, per TMZ. He has also faced accusations of physical and sexual abuse from former partners Nia Riley and Kayla Myers. However, Soulja Boy was able to sidestep damages payments in one of the accusatory cases against him, so it seems like the court could not fully prove his guilt. Still, take that with a grain of salt, as the situation remains slightly vague.

Soulja Boy Beefs
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Back to this anonymous sexual assault and kidnapping lawsuit, the allegations against Soulja Boy are harrowing. "On one occasion, defendant Way punched plaintiff so hard in the head, she lost consciousness, only to wake up in a locked bedroom with no mattress, food or water," the filing claimed. "On another occasion when plaintiff tried to quit and leave defendant Way, defendant Way locked her in a room for approximately three days against her will with no hot water until she was coerced into not leaving."

Furthermore, the Jane Doe claims that she developed a romantic relationship with the MC before Soulja Boy's behavior allegedly turned abhorrent. Now that the trial officially commenced, we will see what the court concludes and what evidence emerges to support or dismiss this case. As for his other beefs and issues with the likes of Bhad Bhabie, Lil Yachty, Marlon Wayans, and more, we're sure he will have a lot more to rant about.

