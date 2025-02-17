Bhad Bhabie Gets Extremely Vulgar On Latest Diss Track For Alabama Barker And Soulja Boy

Bhad Bhabie isn't playing with her food and going right for the throat on her second diss track. The rapper and social media figure shared a snippet of her latest clap back, specifically toward Alabama Barker and Soulja Boy. She's been up against it, as Travis Barker's daughter has already issued a diss record called "Cry Bhabie," which has over one million views on YouTube. On it, she plays into the rumor that she sleept around with Bhad Bhabie's baby daddy, Le Vaughn. "My life a movie, daddy Spike Lee / Travis told me, "Go and turn up," it's givin' Hype Beast / Smoke to mе is like an exercisе, so tread lightly."

She continues, "I was out in LV, and LV tried to pipe me / I can't even cap, I didn't know he was your BD." It's worth noting that Alabama Barker has refuted that she ever tried to steal Bhad Bhabie's man. In fact, Le Vaughn was the persistent one, according to her. But Bhabie isn't listening to all of that and instead is firing back on this teaser per the Jasmine Brand. She samples Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "CARNIVAL" and dishes out some pretty gnarly bars for her.

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

"You sucked the d**k straight out my a*s, who got the upper hand? / [...] / This h*e belong all in the zoo, see I don't understand / She f*cked on Tyga and killed babies I seen the sonogram." She then lashes out at Soulja Boy, who she dragged into the Barker feud for alleged having sex with him. He hasn't been too happy about the accusations, by the way, threatening to sue at one point. "Blacks like me wanna be just like me / But I got plaques on plaques on plaques like Soulja Boy teeth."