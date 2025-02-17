Bhad Bhabie Gets Extremely Vulgar On Latest Diss Track For Alabama Barker And Soulja Boy

BY Zachary Horvath 205 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)
Bhabie is not holding back on either one of her enemies.

Bhad Bhabie isn't playing with her food and going right for the throat on her second diss track. The rapper and social media figure shared a snippet of her latest clap back, specifically toward Alabama Barker and Soulja Boy. She's been up against it, as Travis Barker's daughter has already issued a diss record called "Cry Bhabie," which has over one million views on YouTube. On it, she plays into the rumor that she sleept around with Bhad Bhabie's baby daddy, Le Vaughn. "My life a movie, daddy Spike Lee / Travis told me, "Go and turn up," it's givin' Hype Beast / Smoke to mе is like an exercisе, so tread lightly."

She continues, "I was out in LV, and LV tried to pipe me / I can't even cap, I didn't know he was your BD." It's worth noting that Alabama Barker has refuted that she ever tried to steal Bhad Bhabie's man. In fact, Le Vaughn was the persistent one, according to her. But Bhabie isn't listening to all of that and instead is firing back on this teaser per the Jasmine Brand. She samples Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "CARNIVAL" and dishes out some pretty gnarly bars for her.

Read More: ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Explains Why He's Confident The Rapper Will Be Exonerated

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

"You sucked the d**k straight out my a*s, who got the upper hand? / [...] / This h*e belong all in the zoo, see I don't understand / She f*cked on Tyga and killed babies I seen the sonogram." She then lashes out at Soulja Boy, who she dragged into the Barker feud for alleged having sex with him. He hasn't been too happy about the accusations, by the way, threatening to sue at one point. "Blacks like me wanna be just like me / But I got plaques on plaques on plaques like Soulja Boy teeth."

She then returns with more insults for Barker, dragging her for allegedly sl*tting herself out. "They f*cked you back-to-back-to back that could never be me." As we hinted at earlier, Bhad Bhabie is responsible for getting this verbal war started back in late December, accusing the 19-year-old of getting intimate with Le Vaughn. In her allegations, Soulja Boy (as we said) and Tyga were both allegedly with Barker. However, each MC has firmly shot that down, calling out Bhabie in the process.

Read More: Frank Ocean's Valentine's Day Post With UFC Fighter Payton Talbott Sparks Rampant Dating Rumors

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Bhad Bhabie Performs At The Roxy Music Alabama Barker Fires Back At Bhad Bhabie With "Cry Bhabie" Diss 2.3K
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law Music Alabama Barker And Tyga Break Silence On Bhad Bhabie Accusations 5.9K
Bhad Bhabie Receives Gold Record For Her Song "Hi Bich" Pop Culture Bhad Bhabie Alleges Alabama Barker Got An Abortion After Becoming Pregnant By Tyga 4.9K
JMBLYA Dallas 2019 Music Bhad Bhabie Previews Alabama Barker Diss Track But Fans Aren't Feeling It 2.1K