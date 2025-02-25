Bhad Bhabie Catches Alabama Barker Outside With Brutal Diss "Ms Whitman"

The saying goes: don't start a fight you can't finish. Bhad Bhabie made it clear she wanted the smoke with Alabama Barker when she dropped the diss song "Overcooked." She was out of pocket, accusatory, and extremely aggressive. Barker clapped back with "Cry Bhabie," taking her opponent down a few pegs. Well, now Bhad Bhabie is back. She teased the song "Ms. Whitman" on Instagram, but nobody could've predicted just how mean and angry her second diss would be. The rapper really went went for the throat this time around.

Bhad Bhabie breaks down every aspect of Alabama Barker's life. She insults her step mother, claims she has no friends, and even gets a drummer to imitate her famous father, Travis Barker. The rapper accuses Barker of ripping off Latto with her "Cry Bhabie" flow. She even manages to sneak in a clever dig against Soulja Boy. Bhabie claimed that the "Crank That" rapper slept with Barker, only to have both parties deny this and mock Bhabie in return. She decides to big up her own musical achievements while poking fun at Soulja's teeth. "I got plaques on plaques on plaques like Soulja Boy teeth," she raps.

Why Are Bhad Bhabie And Alabama Barker Beefing?

Bhad Bhabie also addresses the biggest talking point in the beef, and the seeming origin point of the beef itself. Barker claimed that she slept with the father of Bhad Bhabie's child, and Bhabie told her she will take violent action if Barker says Le Vaughn's name again. "Keep my baby daddy name out of your f*cking mouth before I Will Smith it," she spits. There are other bars littered throughout "Ms. Whitman" that are scathing, even if they come off more as general insults. Bhabie repeatedly makes reference to Barker's body count. She also claims Barker failed to become friends with the Kardashians, despite her being a member of their family through her dad's marriage to Kourtney Kardashian.

The instrumental should sound familiar to hip hop fans. Bhad Bhabie effectively lays out her diss on the Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign song "Carnival." It still sounds good here, to no surprise. Bhabie decides to ditch the instrumental in the final moments of the song, though, and resort to straight up trash talk. She calls Barker a "dumb, dirty h*e." This beef isn't going to be squashed anytime soon.