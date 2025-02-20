Bhad Bhabie Channels Alabama Barker With New Blonde Hair After Dropping Scathing Diss Track

There's no shortage of drama in the world of Bhad Bhabie these days. The mother of one is currently wrapped up in a heated feud with Alabama Barker, who she accused of getting with the father of her child Le Vaughn in December. This prompted some intense back and forth between the two of them on social media. They both even dropped diss tracks about each other, with the latest arriving just this week.

In “Ms. Whitman," Bhad Bhabie seemingly accuses Barker of getting pregnant with Tyga's child then getting an abortion. She even dragged Soulja Boy, who previously threatened to sue her for accusing him of having a sexual relationship with Barker. Needless to say, all of this have gotten incredibly messy, and fans are glad to see that Bhad Bhabie has moved on from Le Vaughn for good. Recently, she even popped out with a whole new look, indicating that she's ready to embark on a new era.

Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker Diss Track

In new photos, she's seen rocking a long blonde wig with bangs, and a dramatic makeup look. Of course, her blonde locks have sparked some Alabama Barker comparisons. It's even led to speculation that she intended to mock her foe with her transformation. “#mswhitman,” she captioned the video, later clarifying that this was a reference to Patricia Arquette’s True Romance character Alabama Whitman.

Bhad Bhabie also fired back at those accusing her of copying Barker's look in a fiery rant on her Instagram Story. “If you think I wanna b like you you’ve lost your whole mind,” she wrote. “Obsessed? With someone who wanna b ME?! Girl you don’t own the color blonde with that washed a** yellow mop on your head. You got red wigs from MY hair stylist and I heard from a little birdy the inspo pic was a pic of me.”