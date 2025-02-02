Bhad Bhabie Blasts Alabama Barker For Teasing Diss Track Amid Tyga Pregnancy Allegations

Bhad Bhabie recently accused Tyga of getting Alabama Barker pregnant.

Yesterday, Bhad Bhabie hopped online with a clear message for Alabama Barker, who she's been wrapped up in a heated feud with for weeks. Barker recently claimed to have recorded a diss track about the personality titled "Cry Bhabie" in response to Bhad Bhabie's diss track, "Over Cooked." In Bhad Bhabie's diss, she insinuated that Tyga allegedly got Barker pregnant, which he's since denied.

"That just shows the type of b*tch she is. Instead of being sorry you making diss tracks and doing a whole bunch of weird a** sh*t like girl what the f*ck is wrong with you," she said. "You don't make no type of f*cking sense. You dissing me and doing all this sh*t towards me like you didn't f*ck with my man. Like if you were really sorry like you said you was in your post, this sh*t shows how much of a liar and manipulator you are."

Bhad Bhabie Calls Alabama Barker A "Liar And Manipulator"
Bhad Bhabie continued, suggesting that things could get ugly the next time she sees Barker. "If you were really sorry like you said you were in your post where you said 'I apologize to Danielle multiple times,' you wouldn't be doing sh*t like this," she explained. "You would be understanding the heat that I'm giving you and letting it be that. But you trying to go back and forth. I'm not going back and forth with you. I'm going to let you think you have it, but when I see you [laughs]."

Bhad Bhabie's latest rant comes shortly after Tyga issued a response to her accusation that he got Barker pregnant. "This the dumbest sh*t I ever heard," he wrote. "yall believe anything yall see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it." 

