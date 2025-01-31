Bhad Bhabie's Mom Obliterates Soulja Boy In Scathing Instagram Rant

Druski Hosts First-Ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Soulja Boy performs onstage as Druski hosts first-ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The dramatic saga continues.

Bhad Bhabie meant to diss Alabama Barker. She issued a diss against the social media personality and referenced Tyga and Soulja Boy in the process. The back-and-forth between Bhabie and Soulja Boy has taken over, though. The latter denied ever being involved with Barker in an Instagram rant. He also made a point of insulting Bhabie and her personal struggles. Just when we thought it was over, though, Bhad Bhabie's mother decided to get in the ring and insult Soulja.

Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, went nuclear on the rapper. She claimed that she does not move in the same circles as Soulja Boy, and it would be behove him to remember that. That was the nice part, mind you. Bregoli dismantled everything Soula said about Bhad Bhabie, including the comments on domestic abuse. "Boy you 34," Bregoli said. "When did this sh*t you talking about supposedly take place when she was a minor." The celebrity mom brought Soulja Boy's past, which includes a suit for alleged abuse in 2019. "Looks like you like to beat women too," she added.

Bhad Bhabie's Mom Dubbed Soulja Boy An Abuser

Barbara Ann Bregoli then decided to target Soulja Boy's persona as a rapper. "One thing you not is no f*cking gangsta so sit your f*cking a*s down," she asserted. The real twist came when Bregoli claimed Soulja used to spend time with Bhad Bhabie when she was younger. She recalls meeting the rapper in the company of Bhabie. "Guess you forgot," Bregoli taunted. "How you use [sic] to call her asking to come hang out with you." Barbara Ann Bregoli decided to inherit the beef from her daughter, and she declared war on Soulja.

Bregoli even tagged the Shade Room in her closing statement. "Now your problem isn't with my daughter it's with me," she concluded. Bregoli's Instagram rant came mere hours after Soulja Boy threatened to sue Bhad Bhabie for defamation. "Defamation of character," Soulja yelled on Instagram Live. "I need $10 million cash... You don't know me, I don't know you. You don't know sh*t about me." We're very curious to see where this spiraling feud goes.

