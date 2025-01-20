Soulja Boy Defends Performing At Crypto Ball Ahead Of Donald Trump's Inauguration

Soulja Boy has defended his decision to perform at the Crypto Ball event in Washington D.C. over the weekend, which reportedly honored president-elect Donald Trump. Taking to social media, Soulja explained that it was an offer too good to turn down. The event's lineup also featured Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross.

“Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the president, this is the president of the m***** f*****g United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto n****s,” Soulja said, as caught by The Shade Room. “I don’t give a f*** what nobody talking about. I’m gonna do whatever the f*** I want to do. And I’ll go again.”

Soulja Boy Performs During BET Hip Hop Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Soulja Boy performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub on October 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In another clip caught by Live Bitez, he explained that he's not a fan of Donald Trump, but the money was simply too good. “I 50/50 ain’t give a f*** though. Halfway, I was like Man, f*** Trump. I don’t f*** with him and halfway was like it’s the president. But whatever, man, I don’t give a f***," he said. “Imma keep it gangster it was 50/50. Half of me was like I don’t know, then the other half was like I need this bag so it is what it is. If y’all mad man I get it. But hey I needed the money man. I ain’t gone lie. I needed that bag dawg."

Soulja Boy Explains Performing At Crypto Ball For Donald Trump