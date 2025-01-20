Soulja Boy Defends Performing At Crypto Ball Ahead Of Donald Trump's Inauguration

Soulja Boy has defended his decision to perform at the Crypto Ball event in Washington D.C. over the weekend, which reportedly honored president-elect Donald Trump. Taking to social media, Soulja explained that it was an offer too good to turn down. The event's lineup also featured Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross.
“Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the president, this is the president of the m***** f*****g United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto n****s,” Soulja said, as caught by The Shade Room. “I don’t give a f*** what nobody talking about. I’m gonna do whatever the f*** I want to do. And I’ll go again.”
Soulja Boy Performs During BET Hip Hop Awards
In another clip caught by Live Bitez, he explained that he's not a fan of Donald Trump, but the money was simply too good. “I 50/50 ain’t give a f*** though. Halfway, I was like Man, f*** Trump. I don’t f*** with him and halfway was like it’s the president. But whatever, man, I don’t give a f***," he said. “Imma keep it gangster it was 50/50. Half of me was like I don’t know, then the other half was like I need this bag so it is what it is. If y’all mad man I get it. But hey I needed the money man. I ain’t gone lie. I needed that bag dawg."
Soulja Boy Explains Performing At Crypto Ball For Donald Trump
Soulja isn't the only artist to defend performing at a controversial event in support of Trump, this week. Nelly has also faced plenty of backlash for agreeing to perform at Monday's inauguration. Check out Soulja Boy's full thoughts on Donald Trump below.
Read More: LiAngelo Ball Scores Impressive Billboard Debut For "Tweaker" Following Lucrative Record Deal
[Via]