Soulja Boy Defends Performing At Crypto Ball Ahead Of Donald Trump's Inauguration

BY Cole Blake
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Backstage
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Soulja Boy attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beachclub &amp; Nightclub on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Soulja Boy says he needed the money.

Soulja Boy has defended his decision to perform at the Crypto Ball event in Washington D.C. over the weekend, which reportedly honored president-elect Donald Trump. Taking to social media, Soulja explained that it was an offer too good to turn down. The event's lineup also featured Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross.

“Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the president, this is the president of the m***** f*****g United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto n****s,” Soulja said, as caught by The Shade Room. “I don’t give a f*** what nobody talking about. I’m gonna do whatever the f*** I want to do. And I’ll go again.” 

Soulja Boy Performs During BET Hip Hop Awards
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Soulja Boy performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub on October 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In another clip caught by Live Bitez, he explained that he's not a fan of Donald Trump, but the money was simply too good. “I 50/50 ain’t give a f*** though. Halfway, I was like Man, f*** Trump. I don’t f*** with him and halfway was like it’s the president. But whatever, man, I don’t give a f***," he said. “Imma keep it gangster it was 50/50. Half of me was like I don’t know, then the other half was like I need this bag so it is what it is. If y’all mad man I get it. But hey I needed the money man. I ain’t gone lie. I needed that bag dawg."

Soulja Boy Explains Performing At Crypto Ball For Donald Trump

Soulja isn't the only artist to defend performing at a controversial event in support of Trump, this week. Nelly has also faced plenty of backlash for agreeing to perform at Monday's inauguration. Check out Soulja Boy's full thoughts on Donald Trump below.

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
