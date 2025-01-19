Soulja Boy Defends Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance: “They Paid Me A Bag”

BY Caroline Fisher 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Soulja Boy is under fire.

Over the weekend, the first-ever Crypto Ball was held in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Donald Trump's return to the White House. The event featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy, and has since sparked a great deal of backlash. As footage from their performances began to make its rounds online, social media users were quick to call them out, even digging up their past criticism of the President-elect.

Amid all of this, however, Soulja Boy has remained unbothered. During a recent Instagram Live, he addressed the outrage that followed his performance and came to his own defense. “They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Trump put money in my pockets, n***a,” he said.

Read More: Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Nelly, And Soulja Boy Under Fire For Participation In Donald Trump Inaugural Festivities

Soulja Boy Comes To His Own Defense Amid Crypto Ball Backlash

“Y’all suck my d*ck, n***a. Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the f***king president? This n***a the president of the motherf**king United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It wasn’t even a Trump event. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto,” Soulja Boy added. “And I’ll go again.” His rant doesn't exactly have everyone convinced, as many Instagram users continue to slam him in Baller Alert's comments section. "A man that will do anything for money is a dangerous person," one claims. "All money is not good money," someone else notes.

He's not the only artist under fire these days, as it was also recently reported that Nelly will perform at Trump's inaugural ball. While Soulja Boy admits he was motivated by money, Nelly says he's in it for something else entirely. "I'm not doing this for money," he told Willie D during a recent interview. “I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office."

Read More: Drake Catches Painful Stray Amid Soulja Boy’s Bizarre Twitter Rant

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Politics Snoop Dogg Appears To Address Backlash Over Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance 11.3K
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Politics Marlon Wayans Disses Soulja Boy As He Reacts To Donald Trump Inauguration Event Controversy 2.9K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Backstage Politics Soulja Boy Defends Performing At Crypto Ball Ahead Of Donald Trump's Inauguration 613
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Elon Musk Taunts Snoop Dogg For Crypto Ball Performance In Celebration Of Donald Trump 12.5K