Soulja Boy Defends Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance: “They Paid Me A Bag”

Over the weekend, the first-ever Crypto Ball was held in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Donald Trump's return to the White House. The event featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy, and has since sparked a great deal of backlash. As footage from their performances began to make its rounds online, social media users were quick to call them out, even digging up their past criticism of the President-elect.

Amid all of this, however, Soulja Boy has remained unbothered. During a recent Instagram Live, he addressed the outrage that followed his performance and came to his own defense. “They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Trump put money in my pockets, n***a,” he said.

Soulja Boy Comes To His Own Defense Amid Crypto Ball Backlash

“Y’all suck my d*ck, n***a. Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the f***king president? This n***a the president of the motherf**king United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It wasn’t even a Trump event. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto,” Soulja Boy added. “And I’ll go again.” His rant doesn't exactly have everyone convinced, as many Instagram users continue to slam him in Baller Alert's comments section. "A man that will do anything for money is a dangerous person," one claims. "All money is not good money," someone else notes.