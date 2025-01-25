Marlon Wayans Disses Soulja Boy As He Reacts To Donald Trump Inauguration Event Controversy

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy performed at the first-ever Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. The event was hosted to celebrate Donald Trump's return to the White House, and earned each of the performers a great deal of backlash. Many social media users even dug up their past criticism of the U.S. President, and called them out for seemingly switching up.

One person who quickly came to their own defense was Soulja Boy. In a livestream, he explained that he stood by his decision, and confirmed that he made a pretty penny. “They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Trump put money in my pockets, n***a,” he said. “Y’all suck my d*ck, n***a. Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the f***king president? This n***a the president of the motherf**king United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It wasn’t even a Trump event. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto."

Marlon Wayans Claims Soulja Boy Was Already Canceled

During a recent appearance on 101.1 The Wiz, Marlon Wayans shared his thoughts on all of this, dissing Soulja Boy in the process. He argued that the artists may not have realized it was a pro-Trump event, and by the time they did, it was too late. "I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody canceled Soulja Boy. So, Soulja Boy better go and get that check...He don't care," he began.

"And to be honest with you, I don't know if they knew it was a Trump event," Wayans continued. "I've done things, and I've done things with Bitcoin, right? And a lot of people don't really know about Bitcoin like that, but Bitcoin is a huge platform. So I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and then they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But, you know, that's why you've got to check the fine print."