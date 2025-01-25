Marlon Wayans Disses Soulja Boy As He Reacts To Donald Trump Inauguration Event Controversy

BY Caroline Fisher 2.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and Nelly continue to receive backlash for performing at pro-Trump events.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy performed at the first-ever Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. The event was hosted to celebrate Donald Trump's return to the White House, and earned each of the performers a great deal of backlash. Many social media users even dug up their past criticism of the U.S. President, and called them out for seemingly switching up.

One person who quickly came to their own defense was Soulja Boy. In a livestream, he explained that he stood by his decision, and confirmed that he made a pretty penny. “They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Trump put money in my pockets, n***a,” he said. “Y’all suck my d*ck, n***a. Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the f***king president? This n***a the president of the motherf**king United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It wasn’t even a Trump event. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto."

Read More: Stephen A Smith Defends Nelly, Snoop Dogg, & Soulja Boy Amid Rampant Criticism Over Donald Trump Performances

Marlon Wayans Claims Soulja Boy Was Already Canceled

During a recent appearance on 101.1 The Wiz, Marlon Wayans shared his thoughts on all of this, dissing Soulja Boy in the process. He argued that the artists may not have realized it was a pro-Trump event, and by the time they did, it was too late. "I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody canceled Soulja Boy. So, Soulja Boy better go and get that check...He don't care," he began.

"And to be honest with you, I don't know if they knew it was a Trump event," Wayans continued. "I've done things, and I've done things with Bitcoin, right? And a lot of people don't really know about Bitcoin like that, but Bitcoin is a huge platform. So I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and then they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But, you know, that's why you've got to check the fine print."

Read More: Soulja Boy Drops Explosive Rant About Drake

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Politics Soulja Boy Defends Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance: “They Paid Me A Bag” 1.8K
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Politics Snoop Dogg Appears To Address Backlash Over Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance 11.3K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Backstage Politics Soulja Boy Defends Performing At Crypto Ball Ahead Of Donald Trump's Inauguration 662
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Elon Musk Taunts Snoop Dogg For Crypto Ball Performance In Celebration Of Donald Trump 14.0K