Soulja Boy & Marlon Wayans Trade Even More Insults As Their Feud Intensifies

Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans kept the internet entertained all throughout yesterday (Feb. 11) as they cranked their feud up a notch. Per AllHipHop, the Chicago rapper decided to hop over to Instagram and go off on the comedian. On an IG Live, he warned Wayans to "never say my name." After issuing that PSA, Soulja then ripped into his acting career, particularly his decision to star in White Chicks. "I ain’t mad at none of that sh*t. I’m just stating facts, n****. Don’t never get on no platform talking about me, n**** you know how much work I put in this sh*t? You ever seen me dress up like a white b*tch?" potentially implying that Wayans sold himself out.

Soulja Boy then turned up the thermostat on the NYC native, "Matter of fact got some sh*t to say. You try to talk about me because you think I performed for the president. Meanwhile you dressed up like a whole white b*tch. I’ll smack the f*ck out your a*s." After that brief roast session on IG, he took things back to X (Twitter) where this all began two days ago.

"Ain’t this u f**got?" Soulja said in his caption with an image from White Chicks. "White man could never make me dress up like a white b*tch. Ur career ended when u did this. Get off my d**k Uncle Tom a*s n****." Finally, Wayans had enough and fired back with a pretty low blow himself. "Lookin’ like you give up anything for some meth," he typed next to a photo of Soulja being touched in a suggestive manner and looking all sorts of baffled. When this war of words began, people were pretty confused as to why they were beefing. Soulja was the one who got it started on social media, but Wayans may be the real instigator here.