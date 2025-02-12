Soulja Boy & Marlon Wayans Trade Even More Insults As Their Feud Intensifies

Neither one of them is backing down.

Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans kept the internet entertained all throughout yesterday (Feb. 11) as they cranked their feud up a notch. Per AllHipHop, the Chicago rapper decided to hop over to Instagram and go off on the comedian. On an IG Live, he warned Wayans to "never say my name." After issuing that PSA, Soulja then ripped into his acting career, particularly his decision to star in White Chicks. "I ain’t mad at none of that sh*t. I’m just stating facts, n****. Don’t never get on no platform talking about me, n**** you know how much work I put in this sh*t? You ever seen me dress up like a white b*tch?" potentially implying that Wayans sold himself out.

Soulja Boy then turned up the thermostat on the NYC native, "Matter of fact got some sh*t to say. You try to talk about me because you think I performed for the president. Meanwhile you dressed up like a whole white b*tch. I’ll smack the f*ck out your a*s." After that brief roast session on IG, he took things back to X (Twitter) where this all began two days ago.

Soulja Boy Marlon Wayans Beef

"Ain’t this u f**got?" Soulja said in his caption with an image from White Chicks. "White man could never make me dress up like a white b*tch. Ur career ended when u did this. Get off my d**k Uncle Tom a*s n****." Finally, Wayans had enough and fired back with a pretty low blow himself. "Lookin’ like you give up anything for some meth," he typed next to a photo of Soulja being touched in a suggestive manner and looking all sorts of baffled. When this war of words began, people were pretty confused as to why they were beefing. Soulja was the one who got it started on social media, but Wayans may be the real instigator here.

The Scary Movie star was one of many who got on Soulja for performing for Donald Trump prior to his inauguration in D.C. The rapper seeming clueless about what the performance was for prompted Wayans to make fun of him and disrespectfully so. "I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled... So, Soulja Boy better go and get that check...He don't care," he began. "And to be honest with you, I don't know if they knew it was a Trump event I've done things, and I've done things with Bitcoin, right? And a lot of people don't really know about Bitcoin like that, but Bitcoin is a huge platform. So, I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and then they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But, you know, that's why you've got to check the fine print."

