Marlon Wayans Claps Back At Soulja Boy After His Random Twitter Attack

For some reason, Soulja Boy decided that he had a bone to pick with comedian and actor Marlon Wayans. It happened completely out of nowhere and folks are still not understanding what the reason behind it is. However, there are some past comments that may clear things up for you all (more on that shortly). But after letting the "Crank That" MC's scathing remarks float around X for a bit, he's now clapping back. Per AllHipHop, the Scary Movie star responded directly to Soulja's tweets. "Says the coon that jumped over the moon." Wayans also added, "You molested lil boy. Go sit your lil a*s down on some uncle lap and sh*t and stfu."

As for why there could be tension, it might have to do with Marlon Wayans making fun of Soulja Boy for performing at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration party. He was one of many to take some sort of issue with it, but he also insulted the rapper's intelligence and his lack of staying power within hip-hop. First, Marlon addressed the latter saying, "I mean Soulja, he been canceled. So, Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don't care."

What Did Soulja Boy Say About Marlon Wayans?

Then, Wayans posited that Soulja had no idea he was performing for the current POTUS. "You know, that's why you've got to check the fine print." Furthermore, there's other evidence that could be playing a role in Soulja's dislike for the comedian. However, it's bit a looser of a connection. Wayans tweeted after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and said, "Damn, I gotta call and check on my n**** Drake." Soulja must have taken this as him supporting The Boy, who he doesn't like very much.