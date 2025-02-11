Kevin Durant Rides For Drake When Asked About Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
Feb 1, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Kevin Durant is good friends with Drake so you can imagine how the NBA superstar must feel about Kendrick Lamar these days.

Kevin Durant is a huge hip-hop fan and he has always been adamant about the artists he listens to. Overall, he has always been a huge Drake fan. Even when KD was going head-to-head in the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors, the two shared a friendly bond. Despite the Canadian megastar's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, Durant has never waivered. While some have abandoned Drizzy, KD has remained neutral and has avoided Kendrick praise at all costs.

That was especially true over the weekend as Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Of course, Lamar delivered a rendition of "Not Like Us" that probably had Drake in shambles. On Monday, Kevin Durant was asked about that performance and whether or not he was tapped in. Right on queue, Durant downplayed the performance saying that it meant nothing to him. In fact, Durant said the entire game was wack to him and that he tuned out by the time the score reached 24-0 in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drake's Kevin Durant Tattoo

For those who may not know, Drake has a tattoo of Kevin Durant on his arm. The tattoo is of KD's number, and it is one of those things that has been frequently clowned on by fans. Regardless, Drizzy has worn that tattoo with pride over the years. He even has a Steph Curry tattoo which probably explains why Curry also hates "Not Like Us." Either way, there is no denying that the beef has drawn lines in the sand. While most have gone to Kendrick, Drake has been able to maintain some of his closest allies.

As for Kevin Durant, he is in the midst of a difficult season with the Phoenix Suns. He was the subject of trade rumors and there is this sense that the team might miss the postseason. With KD getting up there in age, he is running out of chances to win an NBA title. Only time will tell if he finds a solution to these problems.

