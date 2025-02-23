Big As The What?: Kevin Durant Praises J Cole & Drake After Dreamville Boss' "cLOUDs" Single

Kevin Durant praised Drake while reacting to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, so it's no surprise he did so after this J Cole cut.

Kevin Durant is a massive OVO fan, so it's no surprise that he would add onto his praise of J Cole's new song "cLOUDs" with more love for Drake. "I don't care bout none of that fake tough guy s**t. This is mastery," he initially tweeted in response to the North Carolina lyricist's new single. "I was just going to mention...he kind of does the same thing too. And I love his music..." one fan argued. "Rappin about protecting everything you've earned is not fake tough guy s**t," KD clapped back. Then, another fan comment drove him to defend Drizzy. "But you listen to Drake lol ok," the Twitter user wrote. "THE GOAT," the Phoenix Suns superstar replied.

Kevin Durant recently rode for Drake when asked about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, although he didn't get any questions about J. Cole this time around. "Meant nothing to me," he responded. "No thoughts. I ain't really pay attention to it, to be honest. It was a pretty boring day as far as the Super Bowl. Yeah, the game got out of hand, the Super Bowl halftime show was just... I ain't pay attention to it. I just kind of skimmed through the whole thing, to be honest."

Drake & J Cole

For those unaware, Drake and J. Cole's relationship fell under a lot of scrutiny in the Kendrick Lamar rap battle. Some fans think that the two of them are still cool, especially considering Cole's "Port Antonio" shoutout to The Boy. Others think that the 6ix God's leaked Conductor Williams freestyle, commonly referred to as the "Fighting Irish Freestyle," has a couple of shots aimed at the Dreamville boss on it.

As such, fans don't really know what to think. But regardless, hip-hop is loving this new J. Cole song. Whether Kevin Durant eventually praises Kendrick Lamar as well is a question for hyper-obsessed "Big Three" discourse devourers. For the rest of us, who cares? These loyalties and perspectives shouldn't make anyone compromise on how they actually feel about the music. So if KD is enjoying "cLOUDs" and $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, leave him be.

