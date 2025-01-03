Drake’s Hamptons Reference On “Fighting Irish”  Freestyle Provokes J. Cole & Lil Wayne Diss Speculation

BYZachary Horvath454 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Jay-Z is also getting a lot of mentions.

Drake is opening up debate this afternoon with his newest release, "Fighting Irish." The Conductor Williams-produced freestyle made its way online hours ago. However, its believed that the latter or even UMG (who he takes aim at) were who swiftly removed it. But it's still easy to find on X (Twitter), for example, with tons of users copying and reposting it in the nick of time. The subject matter is what's driving the engagement right now, as Drake appears to be mentally unloading after a rough (to say the least) 2024. How's he gone about this is by taking subliminal shots at numerous figures that he feels have betrayed him in the last year.

Whether it be via the Kendrick Lamar beef turning friends into enemies or just in general, he's going at everyone. LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan are two that seem to be in his sights. In regard to them, Drake refers to the both of them showing up to Lamar's Pop Out concert. Furthermore, from the sounds of it anyway, there's a nice chunk of bars that seem to show Drake looking back on him and Bron's relationship, only for it to fade thanks to K. Dot.

Read More: Lil Baby Set To Release Deluxe For "Wham" A Lot Sooner Than You Think

Drake Has Everyone Guessing Who He's Referring To

However, it's not just athletes he's got problems with. Multiple rappers could be in his scope as well. "I guess now you boys gotta abandon your summer tradition / Cold shoulders I gave in the Hamptons, it come with the distance." These both appear to be a direct reference to Drake's viral appearance at Michael Rubin's annual White Out bash he hosts every year at his lavish pad in New York. If you remember a photo of him looking a little too relaxed had everyone saying he looked "aged" following the beef.

A Few Names Seem To Be Sticking

What also allegedly happened at the July party was The Boy purposely avoiding certain guests. His former mentor Lil Wayne was the MC that a lot of folks were assuming was the one he dodged. It's why this discussion has begun once more with the release of "Fighting Irish." As you can see, Weezy's and multiple others, including Jay-Z and J. Cole are also being thrown out there. It's definitely got everyone guessing who the suspect is, and Drake, as per usual, covered his tracks very well here.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Has Shocking Response To Cam'ron & Mase After Initially Questioning Their Credentials

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...