Drake’s Hamptons Reference On “Fighting Irish”  Freestyle Provokes J. Cole & Lil Wayne Diss Speculation

Jay-Z is also getting a lot of mentions.

Drake is opening up debate this afternoon with his newest release, "Fighting Irish." The Conductor Williams-produced freestyle made its way online hours ago. However, its believed that the latter or even UMG (who he takes aim at) were who swiftly removed it. But it's still easy to find on X (Twitter), for example, with tons of users copying and reposting it in the nick of time. The subject matter is what's driving the engagement right now, as Drake appears to be mentally unloading after a rough (to say the least) 2024. How's he gone about this is by taking subliminal shots at numerous figures that he feels have betrayed him in the last year.

Whether it be via the Kendrick Lamar beef turning friends into enemies or just in general, he's going at everyone. LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan are two that seem to be in his sights. In regard to them, Drake refers to the both of them showing up to Lamar's Pop Out concert. Furthermore, from the sounds of it anyway, there's a nice chunk of bars that seem to show Drake looking back on him and Bron's relationship, only for it to fade thanks to K. Dot.

Drake Has Everyone Guessing Who He's Referring To

However, it's not just athletes he's got problems with. Multiple rappers could be in his scope as well. "I guess now you boys gotta abandon your summer tradition / Cold shoulders I gave in the Hamptons, it come with the distance." These both appear to be a direct reference to Drake's viral appearance at Michael Rubin's annual White Out bash he hosts every year at his lavish pad in New York. If you remember a photo of him looking a little too relaxed had everyone saying he looked "aged" following the beef.

A Few Names Seem To Be Sticking